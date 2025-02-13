How to Watch Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Artur Beterbiev is set to take on Dmitry Bivol in a rematch o February 22. The card at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh is arguably one of the best of 2025.
Apart from the undisputed light heavyweight title fight, there are a few high-profile contests set to take place. Daniel Dubois, Joseph Parker. Shakur Stevenson, Zhilei Zhang, and more are also fighting on the same card.
Turki Alalshikh has already revealed that there'll be a trilogy if Bivol wins the rematch. The first fight was a close contest and many believe the decision could have swayed either way. The rematch is expected to be massive as well and know more about the upcoming contest.
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 fight date
Date: February 22
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 will take place on February 22.
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 start time
Time: 2 PM ET, 11 AM PT
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 will take place at 2pm EST (11am PST)
How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2
TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 will be streamed on DAZN PPV
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 location
Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Fight card:
Undisputed light heavyweight title fight main event: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2
Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker: IBF heavyweight title
Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield: WBC lightweight title
Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: WBC middleweight title
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super welterweight title
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: WBC interim heavyweight title
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light heavyweight interim title
The Latest Boxing News:
Oleksandr Usyk Comments On Whether Tyson Fury Will Stay Retired
Former UFC Champion Blasts Jake Paul for Attacking Canelo Alvarez
Oleksandr Usyk Reveals Number Of Fights Left Before Retirement
Insider Explains What Led To Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul Fight Negotiation Failure