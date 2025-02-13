Boxing

Know more about the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 fight card on February 22.

Artur Beterbiev is set to take on Dmitry Bivol in a rematch o February 22. The card at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh is arguably one of the best of 2025.

Apart from the undisputed light heavyweight title fight, there are a few high-profile contests set to take place. Daniel Dubois, Joseph Parker. Shakur Stevenson, Zhilei Zhang, and more are also fighting on the same card.

Turki Alalshikh has already revealed that there'll be a trilogy if Bivol wins the rematch. The first fight was a close contest and many believe the decision could have swayed either way. The rematch is expected to be massive as well and know more about the upcoming contest.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 fight date

Date: February 22

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 will take place on February 22.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 start time

Time: 2 PM ET, 11 AM PT

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 will take place at 2pm EST (11am PST)

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2

TV/Stream: DAZN PPV

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 will be streamed on DAZN PPV

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 location

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fight card:

Undisputed light heavyweight title fight main event: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker: IBF heavyweight title

Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield: WBC lightweight title

Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: WBC middleweight title

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super welterweight title

Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: WBC interim heavyweight title

Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light heavyweight interim title

