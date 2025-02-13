Keyshawn Davis vs Denys Berinchyk: Betting Odds And Prediction
Will Keyshawn Davis announce his arrival as the next star in the lightweight division?
Or will Denys Berinchyk prove to be cut from the same cloth as his fellow Ukrainian champions, like fellow lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk?
We'll find out when the undefeated former Olympic silver medalists clash on Friday at 9 pm EST at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on ESPN.
Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs), 36, won his last fight defeating Emanuel Navarrete by a split decision to win the vacant WBO lightweight belt on May 18. Davis (12-0, 8 KOs), 25, has rapidly risen the ranks since turning pro in 2021, one year after he won the silver medal in the Olympics. Davis stopped Gustavo Lemos in the second round of his last fight.
Things have gotten more contentious as the fight draws nearer, as the two had to be separated during both of their face-offs earlier this week. Will the fight live up to the billing, and who will join the elite group of champions alongside Lomachenko, Gervonta Davis, and Shakur Stevenson at lightweight?
Here's what DraftKings' odds say for Berinchyk vs. Davis as of Thursday afternoon.
Berinchyk vs. Davis Moneyline Odds
Moneyline: Davis -700, Berinchyk +475
Berinchyk vs. Davis Knockout/TKO/DQ Odds
Knockout Odds: Davis +155, Berinchyk +1800
Berinchyk vs. Davis Decision Odds
Decision Odds: Davis -115, Berinchyk +650
Berinchyk vs. Davis Total Rounds Odds
Total Rounds: 10.5 (Over -250/Under+180)
Berinchyk vs. Davis Prediction
Davis is a smooth technician and is developing into one of the better boxers in the sport.
He can do everything from being the aggressor to being able to fight and counter while moving backward. Davis is also a good body puncher and has really developed his power of late.
Berinchyk is a very awkward fighter who can fight out of both stances. He also excels at getting his opponents out of their rhythm and using feints to set up his offense and help his defense. All of those tools were on full display in his upset victory over Navarette.
MORE: Oleksandr Usyk Teases Boxing Bout With UFC Champion Amid Retirement Talk
It'd likely be in Berinchyk's best interest to fight more out of southpaw against Davis. Doing so would help the undefeated Ukrainian take away Davis' jab, a weapon he loves to use to the body to help set up the rest of his offense.
For Davis, pushing Berinchyk back would help avoid some of the angles and awkward attacks he likes to use. It would also mitigate the feints Berinchyk likes to use, especially with his footwork.
If Berinchyk is able to keep Davis guessing and take away his jab and body attack, he'll have the inside track toward another upset victory. But Davis feels like a young fighter who is coming into his own. He has more tools and he's a stronger fighter.
Berinchyk could make it tricky early on for Davis, but I believe he'll eventually figure the Ukrainian out and go on to win a clear decision to earn the first world title of his career.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
