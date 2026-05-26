WBC Moves to Shut Down Usyk-Verhoeven Rematch Talk

After a world heavyweight title fight with a controversial ending in Egypt, the long-term plans of various sanctioning bodies looked uncertain.

Rico Verhoeven, a decided underdog, stood toe-to-toe with unified champion Oleksander Usyk. Through the first ten rounds, the former kickboxing champion battered Uysk, winning more rounds than anyone expected.

At the close of the 11th round, Usyk teed off on Verhoeven. However, the stoppage happened after the bell — an error that referee Mark Lyson admitted to after the fight. Yet, Usyk still emerged as champion, and boxing exited with yet another metaphorical black eye. With public sentiment demanding a rematch, one of the fight's sanctioning organizations has chosen a different route.

WBC orders Usyk's next fight

Mauricio Sulaiman speaks | IMAGO / Newscom / GDA

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman sat down with Boxing Scene to deliver the wishes of his organization.

“Kabayel versus Usyk is next," WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said.

Agit Kabayel (27-0, 19 KO) is the WBC's No. 1 contender, and as a result, he will face Usyk. Boxing financier Turki Alalshikh unveiled the same plan, saying that he wants to do a stadium fight in Germany, Kabayel's home nation.

Agit Kabayel calls for his shot against Oleksandr Usyk in Germany 👀



Glory in Giza on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/2JoZycUcci — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Kabayel, on the strength of his trio of knockout wins in Saudi Arabia, gained momentum and rose up the rankings. Despite public outrage and outcry, Kabayel's promoter, Frank Warren, did not appear moved by the sentiment and told Sky Sports exactly what he wants for his fighter and their next fight.

“Whatever happens, they’re talking about maybe doing a rematch with Usyk and Rico. We’re not going to stand for that. Usyk’s been there long enough and (Kabayel) wants his moment, and that’s what we’ll be pushing for with the WBC, and hopefully we get it over the line and do that sometime in the autumn.”

Frank Warren has warned Oleksandr Usyk he "would not stand" for the Ukrainian entertaining the prospect of a rematch with Rico Verhoeven instead of fighting Agit Kabayel ❌ pic.twitter.com/2rlPLhuryh — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 24, 2026

On the other hand, for Verhoeven, while he gained public sympathy and global respect, he probably won't see Usyk for at least a year. If Usyk beats Kabayel convincingly, will he still want to fight? The champion turns 40 in January, and nothing seems certain. If Verhoeven wants to stay active and not wait around, taking a couple of eliminator fights could be what keeps his name in the news.

For example, Frank Sanchez, coming off a knockout of then-undefeated Richard Torrez Jr, would be an attractive offer. Either way, the WBC isn't backing down. While the Giza fight result was unexpected, the fallout aligns with business as usual.