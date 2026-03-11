Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for World Baseball Classic

The Dominican Republic and Venezuela face off for the top spot in Pool D on Wednesday night.

Both teams have gone 3-0 through their first three games, beating Israel, Netherlands, and Nicaragua. They’ve each allowed just five runs in those three games, but the Dominicans have scored 34 runs while Venezuela has 21.

It’s a crucial game as the winner will get to play Korea in the quarterfinals with the runner-up in Pool D facing off against Japan.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela on Wednesday night.

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela Odds & Run Line

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Dominican Republic -240

Venezuela +190

Run Line

Dominican Republic -2.5 (-110)

Venezuela +2.5 (-110)

Total

11 (Over -115/Under -110)

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela Probable Pitchers

Dominican Republic: Sandy Alcantara

Venezuela: Eduardo Rodriguez

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot park – Miami, FL

How to Watch (TV): Tubi

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela Prediction and Pick

It’s a pitching matchup with two familiar names, but both Sandy Alcantara and Eduardo Rodriguez have struggled in recent years. Alcantara posted a 5.36 ERA in his return from Tommy John Surgery last year, and Rodriguez has had an ERA over 5.00 in each of the last two seasons.

The Dominican Republic has shown its dominance so far in the World Baseball Classic. They’ve scored at least 10 runs in each game so far, which isn’t too shocking given how stacked their lineup is. Meanwhile, Venezuela scored just four runs against Nicaragua in its last game and six against the Netherlands in its opener with an 11-3 drubbing of Israel in between.

Both teams are capable of putting runs on the board, and neither pitching staff inspires much confidence. I like the OVER in this one, but would take Dominican Republic -2.5 (-110) if I had to pick a side.

Pick: OVER 11 (-110)

