Floyd Mayweather Silences Broke Retirement Claim With Blunt 5-Word Message

Floyd "Money" Mayweather's iconic nickname speaks to recent speculation about him going broke since retiring from boxing.

Grant Young

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather attends the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury for game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Floyd "Money" Mayweather didn't always have that iconic nickname. As he was making his ascent up boxing's pound-for-pound rankings earlier this century, Mayweather was better known for the "Pretty Boy Floyd" moniker.

However, once Mayweather blossomed into arguably the most lucrative boxer in the sport's history (which is proven through the numerous box office and gate records he set during his undefeated 50-0 professional career), the "Money" nickname began getting used more commonly, and for good reason.

Mayweather appears to have an exhibition fight lined up against Mike Tyson for the spring of 2026, which serves as further proof that Mayweather is still capable of amassing a lot of money in the boxing ring, despite his last professional bout taking place nearly a decade ago.

And given how lavishly Mayweather lived his life (which includes supercar purchases, bougie vacations, and six-figure sports bets), one might imagine why he needs some extra cash, despite what he has already made.

Floyd Mayweather Puts Broke Claims to Bed With Five-Word Flex

On March 31, Daniel Geiger of Business Insider reported that a real estate investment Mayweather (allegedly) made in New York City (which Mayweather said cost him $402 million) never actually took place. This prompted Mayweather to hit Business Insider with a $100 million lawsuit for defamation, denying that the report was accurate.

Geiger's report sparked speculation that Mayweather's lavish spending might have put him in a tough spot financially, and even led to sensationalist social media accounts claiming that Mayweather is now broke, despite that he reportedly accrued over $1 billion during his boxing career.

Despite what these social media accounts want to claim, there is no evidence to suggest that Mayweather has gone broke. In fact, his continued spending and business endeavors seem to suggest the exact opposite.

Mayweather's most recent business venture is in dietary supplements, with his One of One pre and post-workout powders becoming available in more than 2,000 GNC stores earlier this year.

Bloomberg's Vanessa Perdomo interviewed Mayweather about his new dietary supplement brand, which was part of an October 23 article. At one point in their discussion, Perdomo asked Mayweather about the claims that he had gone broke because of his spending since his professional boxing career ended.

“I’m too busy counting money," Mayweather responded to this question with a laugh, which was included in an October 23 X post from Bloomberg.

Those five words from Mayweather tells fans all they need to know.

Grant Young
