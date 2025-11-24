Where Jake Paul Believes He Has The Advantage Over Anthony Joshua

For the first time in his professional boxing career, Jake Paul will have no advantages on paper over his opponent. That has not stopped him from believing he should still be favored to beat Anthony Joshua.

Paul is aware of the power, size and strength advantage that Joshua will have over him, but he believes that his speed will be a deciding factor.

“I believe that fighting a smaller man is oftentimes harder as a heavyweight because of the speed difference and because of the foot speed, because of the angles, because of the head being off of the center,” Paul said at the introductory press conference.

“All of that power is great, and he’s knocked people out. I just have to avoid that one shot for eight rounds, and I believe I can do that. So when I’m bouncing around the ring, jabbing, weaving, and doing all of these things, I know I can make this a very, very big contest.”

Paul was infamously expected to face WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in an exhibition bout on Nov. 14. The switch to Joshua has ‘El Gallo’ going from preparing to face an opponent nearly 70 pounds lighter than him to one who last weighed in over 50 pounds heavier.

The primary criticism of Paul’s career has been his tendency to fight older, smaller opponents. The 36-year-old Joshua is still over a decade older than him, but the weight bully argument will not be feasible in this matchup.

Jake Paul expects to fight "free" against Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The significant shift in opponents has altered the general perception of Paul’s fights. Instead of criticizing him, many view the matchup as ‘El Gallo’ biting off more than he can chew.

As a result, Paul feels that he will be able to "fight free” for the first time in his career.

“This is something that’s going to weigh on him, right?” Paul said. “I’m going in there, I can fight free. If he starts getting touched up and losing rounds, I think the cookie will crumble.”

Although Paul is right to assume all the pressure will be on Joshua’s shoulders, that does not come without extreme risk. The last time ‘AJ’ found himself in a similar position, he walked through Francis Ngannou with a clean second-round knockout.

Paul ended the press conference by predicting a fourth-round TKO victory.

Win or lose, the fight will finally give fans an accurate grasp of how far Paul can advance in his career.