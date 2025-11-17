Anthony Joshua Reveals Motivation For Fighting Jake Paul

On November 17, the news became official: Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul will be fighting on December 19, 2025, in Miami, Florida.

News initially broke that these two were finalizing a contract agreement on November 12. Since then, there had been conflicting reports about whether this bout was actually taking place and when it might occur.

But it turns out that Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine's initial reporting was accurate, and Paul is really going to take a former two-time heavyweight champion of the world.

Love him or hate him, Jake Paul deserves credit for accepting such a massive challenge. He could have fought just about anyone he wanted, but he decided to take one of the most credentialed and intimidating boxers on the entire planet on less than two months' notice.

Jake Paul is closing in to strike Julio Chavez Jr.'s face at the Honda Center in Anaheim California on June 29th, 2025. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

What's for sure is that Paul's fans and haters alike should have December 19 circled on their calendars. His fans get to see him compete in the ring again, and his haters get to tune in to potentially see him get separated from consciousness, which they've been waiting years to witness.

Anthony Joshua Sends Message on Jake Paul Fight Motivation

In a press release from Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix, both Joshua and Paul addressed their reason for taking this fight.

“Jake or anyone can get this work. No mercy," Joshua was quoted as saying. "I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected. Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

Yes, it’s real.



JAKE PAUL vs. ANTHONY JOSHUA. A career-defining pro heavyweight fight. LIVE only on Netflix Friday, December 19. #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/zG4RSqsTxU — Netflix (@netflix) November 17, 2025

Joshua admitting that this is a big opportunity speaks volumes about his motivation for entering the ring against Paul; largely because he's probably referring to the financial opportunity before him. But if his words are to be taken at face value, he also wants to chase records and continue building his stardom.

As for Paul, he was quoted as saying, "This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day. A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep. I KNOWWWW YOU GOT EM PICKED HAHAHHA".

Time will tell whether Paul's confidence is warranted.

