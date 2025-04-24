Why Conor Benn Requested A Smaller Ring vs Chris Eubank Jr
The odds that the grudge match between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn turns into a slugfest have been raised.
Benn revealed on Sky Sports that his request for an 18-foot ring has been approved for Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when he faces Eubank Jr. An 18-foot ring is smaller than the standard ring size, which is 20 feet.
"If you think you're faster than me, prove it," Benn told Sky Sports. You think you're stronger than me, prove it. You think you're smarter than me, prove it. Come meet me in the middle."
A potential slugfest between the two bitter rivals would likely be the proper way for the two to settle things. The rivalry between Benn and Eubank Jr. began when their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, fought twice in world title bouts during their careers. Eubank Sr. won the first fight in 1990 by 9th-round stoppage, while the second bout in 1993 ended in a draw.
Benn and Eubank Jr. were originally scheduled to fight in 2022, but a failed drug test for clomifene by Benn the week of the fight forced the bout to be cancelled. Now, a bout that only made sense because of their fathers' previous feud has turned into a full-blown grudge match between Eubank Jr. and Benn.
And given the stakes and everything that has transpired to this point, an 18-foot ring could be exactly what Benn and Eubank Jr. need to cap off the rivalry in emphatic fashion.
