Keys To Victory For Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn
For most boxers, a rivalry starts the moment an adversary calls you out or when there's bad blood brewing.
But for Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr., the rivalry between began long before either put on a pair of gloves. Two of the most polarizing stars in the UK boxing scene will face off on Saturday at Tottemham Hotspur Stadium in London.
The highly anticipated bout is almost three years in the making, with the two originally scheduled to fight in October 2022. However, Benn tested positive for clomifene, cancelling the bout just days before fight night.
Fast forward to 2025, and we're now in fight week for one of the most anticpated fights this year. Born rivals, Benn and Eubank Jr. will look to close out the feud that their fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr., started back on Nov. 18, 1990.
Here are two keys to victory for both Benn and Eubank Jr.
Conor Benn
Maximize His Speed and Explosiveness
Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) enters the clash undefeated but still largely untested. Even with the level of competition on his resume, few enter the ring as explosive and dynamic as "The Destroyer."
Whether he's pushing the action with constant pressure, or intimidating opponents with a stalking presence, Benn's ability to explode off the front foot catches fighters off guard. Pair that with the ability to load up on multi-punch combinations, and opponents like former jr. welterweight champion Chris Algieri have fallen to Benn's dynamic fighting style.
A similar approach can work against Eubank Jr., but he'd have to play it smart due to his opponents ability to start hot and constantly fight behind the jab. Although Benn will be fighting through traffic down the center-line, Eubank Jr.'s guard can be penetrated as shown in his loss to Liam Smith.
Stay Composed
With there being so much bad blood heading into the bout, emotions can run high and get fighters off their game.
This especially holds true for Benn, who's had heated confrontation after heated confrontation in the buildup. He even got hit with an egg at the first press conference for this fight, adding flame to the fire.
Eubank Jr. has shown to get a reaction out of Benn, with many instances of "The Destroyer" getting into the face of his rival when any trash talk is said. The most notable instance happening on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," where the two nearly came to blows after Eubank Jr. spoke about Benn's father.
But it's not just trash talk where Benn has to keep level headed. He needs to also stay calm if he's not able to get the finish.
In his last two fights against Peter Dobson and Rodolfo Orozco, Benn started the fight out aggressive and looking for the finish. But as the rounds progressed, he showed a tendency to overload on his punches and force openings that are not there.
If Benn is not careful, that lack of composure can lead to him gassing out towards the second half of the fight and being open to shots down the center.
Chris Eubank Jr.
Establish the Jab Early
Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) enters this bout on a two-fight win streak, capturing the IBO Middleweight title in his last fight against Kamil Szeremeta.
As his career progressed, his style has also matured. From a boxer who used to throw caution to the wind with a barrage of hooks and grit, Eubank Jr. has now established one of the most consistent jabs in the game.
Eubank Jr. has the ability to throw several variations of the jab, from establishing range to setting up his finishing sequence, and he shows why the jab is the most important punch in boxing. As shown in his rematch against Liam Smith, his front hand helps him get into a flow state and throw at high volume.
Make Benn Work
Eubank Jr.'s experience will likely play a key factor into this fight, but it is his ability to make it a dirty fight that will be the "x" factor.
When he recognizes that his opponent is hurt, Eubank Jr. will step into the pocket and go blow-for-blow. He combines that with using his size and strength to back up boxers, getting them off balanced and in unfavorable positions. And with Benn being the smaller fighter, pushing the pace would test the conditioning of the natural welterweight.
Eubank's pressure could pose an issue for Benn. It would be something "The Destoyer" has not seen before, a fighting style similar to his own. In Benn's recent fights, there's moments where he succumbs to pressure, and while those moment didn't lead to any trouble, they may have exposed some holes in his game.
Eubank Jr. vs. Benn will take place Saturday in London, England at Tottemham Hotspur Stadium. The card will start at 12 p.m. ET. and can be streamed on DAZN PPV.
The Latest Boxing News
Eddie Hearn Gets Roasted Over Shakur Stevenson Matchroom Split
Ryan Garcia On Whether Jaron Ennis Is Pound-For-Pound Yet, Talks Future Fight
Ryan Garcia Thinks Gervonta Davis Knockout Loss Changed Rolly Romero As A Fighter
Eddie Hearn Questions Whether Canelo Alvarez Situation Forced WBC To Strip Dmitry Bivol