Canelo Alvarez Reveals What Would’ve Happened If Chris Eubank Jr Slapped Him Instead Of Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr grabbed the eyeballs of the boxing world when he slapped Conor Benn with an egg during one of their earlier face-offs.
Fans and experts were divided on the matter, and Eubank Jr received a fine of almost $133,000 for his action and was also subject to widespread criticism.
In a recent interview with DAZN, Canelo Alvarez has now shared his take on the incident, and has given the controversial face-off a 1/10. He was also asked to rate KSI slapping Dillon Danis with a pancake, and an unimpressed Alvarez rated it 1/10 again. When asked how much he rated his own face-off scuffle against Caleb Plant, Alvarez gave it full marks.
Alvarez was also asked what would have happened if Chris Eubank Jr slapped him with an egg, and the Mexican superstar didn't mince words, saying:
I'd probably kill him.
Alvarez also explained why he rated his own face-off higher.
Because it's fair for my opponent too. I gave him a push, he threw a punch and I threw two punches and nobody bothered us.
Canelo Alvarez added that others had it pre-planned and knew what was going to happen. His face-off against Caleb Plant, instead, was authentic.
Alvarez is set to return to action against William Scull on May 3. The Mexican is once again looking to become the undisputed super middleweight champion and needs to add the IBF super middleweight title, currently held by Scull, in order to do so.
