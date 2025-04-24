WBC Reveals Stance On Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Winner Fighting Canelo Alvarez
A blockbuster middleweight fight is set for this weekend as Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn headline a card at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The all-British showdown on April 26 has captured the world's attention.
It's a grudge match between two fighters who are looking to end a family feud. Their fathers, Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, fought twice in the 90s. Eubank Sr won the first fight and took Benn's WBO middleweight title with the second ending in a split draw.
The build-up to the upcoming contest has been heated and fans are eagerly watching how the clash pans out this weekend. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has now backed the winner to take on Canelo Alvarez in a potential future showdown. He told Sky Sports:
Both are ranked, have been highly ranked for many years and are top level in the sport. A fight for the championship is doable.
Sulaiman further hinted that the winner of this weekend's fight could be a serious contender for Canelo Alvarez, saying:
Absolutely. Canelo has embarked on a new stage of his career. He will fight in Riyadh and is then scheduled to fight in Las Vegas and the winner this Saturday is going to be a major player in boxing worldwide, certainly.
Canelo Alvarez's enxt fight is against William Scull on May 3. He is looking to once again become the undisputed super middleweight champion with a win. Alvarez is also looking to take on Terence Crawford in a blockbuster showdown later this year. Hence, Chris Eubank Jr or Conor Benn might have to wait to get their crack at the Mexican.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Partners With Designer Clothing Brand Ahead Of William Scull Fight
Ring Magazine Reveals Plan For Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz, Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda
Canelo Alvarez Reveals What Would’ve Happened If Chris Eubank Jr Slapped Him Instead Of Conor Benn