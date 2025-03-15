William Scull Plans To Spoil Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford With ‘Surprise’ Performance

Boxing on Cinco de Mayo weekend 🔥



May 2 in Times Square:

🥊 Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero

🥊 Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez

🥊 Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr.



May 3 in Saudi Arabia:

🥊 Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull



May 4 in Las Vegas:

🥊 Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas pic.twitter.com/xQ4tCNTDGJ