William Scull Plans To Spoil Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford With ‘Surprise’ Performance
Canelo Alvarez has been rumored to take on Terence Crawford later this year.
It would be a blockbuster showdown between two top pound-for-pound fighters and might take place in September.
Alvarez, however, has a fight scheduled against William Scull on May 3. If he were to win, the Mexican would achieve undisputed status again.
Scull, however, feels disrespected by the brewing talks of a Canelo vs Crawford fight already. He believes he has the ability to give Canelo a run of his money and put the brakes on plans with Crawford.
Speaking to The Ring, Scull said:
It’s disrespectful to me to speak about the other fight with Crawford and not wait for the result of our fight on May 3rd. But it’s nothing new for me. Everybody’s been saying this. … I’m going to surprise the world in this moment.
He added:
My style is a great style to fight Canelo. It’s difficult to win against guys with the Russian style. But Canelo, he has a Mexican style. That’s easier for me. But I respect the Mexican style, because they throw a lot of punches. I like that.
Scull has a professional record of 23-0-0 with nine career knockout wins. He defeated Vladimir Shishkin via decision in his previous fight. Scull is the current IBF super middleweight champion.
The 32-year-old, however, has never fought someone as skilled as Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican last fought in September 2024 and earned a unanimous decision win against Edgar Berlanga. The Canelo fight is certainly going to be the toughest test of Scull's career.
