Feared Uzbek Heavyweight To Join Astana Card
Heavyweight boxer Bakhodir Jalolov is headed to Kazakhstan. Jalolov will join them for the ‘Battle of the Brave’ set to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan on April 5.
The undefeated (10-0) two-time Olympic champion will face the always unpredictable “TBA” in an undercard bout. The highly touted Uzbek prospect figures to be part of the future heavyweight contender mix in the coming years.
“The addition of Jalolov to this makes this incredible event in Astana that much more special. Jalolov is a future heavyweight champion, and I expect him to give the fans a spectacular show,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum in a press statement. Nomad Promotions is the main promotional outfit behind the card in Astana.
In the main event, Janibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs), the undefeated and unified IBF and WBO middleweight world, will face unbeaten challenger Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs). For Janibek, the fight will be a homecoming in his native country.
Uzbekistan is not far away, and the sport's growing popularity means many Uzbek fans may travel for what is shaping up to be the biggest boxing show in Central Asia in quite some time.
“It has been a long wait, and I look forward to my professional return to Astana. The goal remains the same. I want to make a statement and continue climbing the rankings. This is an important step in my career, and I am training hard to give the fans a knockout,” said Jalolov in a press statement.
