Ryan Garcia's Dad Torches Gervonta 'Tank' Davis After Lamont Roach Fight
One of the most interesting fights during 2023 was the showdown between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and "King" Ryan Garcia on April 22, which was for the WBA (Regular) and WBC interim lightweight titles.
Both of these fighters entered the ring with undefeated professional records, as Davis had a 28-0 record with 29 KO's and Garcia was 23-0 with 19 KO's. However, one aspect of this fight that must be discussed is how there was a 10-pound rehydration clause, which meant that neither fighter could weigh more than 10 pounds than what they weighed in at (135.5 for Garcia) the moment they stepped into the ring.
Given that Garcia is the bigger man between them, this rehydration clause visibly sapped him of energy. And while it's impossible to know whether this affected the fight's outcome, Davis ultimately stopped Garcia with a body shot in the seventh round.
Both fighters have stepped into the ring since then, with Davis' most recent fight being a bout against Lamont Roach. While many believed he should have lost this fight (for several reasons), Davis ultimately earned a draw and therefore got to retain his WBA lightweight belt.
Ryan Garcia's father Henry spoke with Fight Hub TV on March 10 and offered a scathing criticism of how Davis looked in his fight against Roach.
“His age is catching up to him,” Garcia said to Fight Hub TV. “The legs aren't there as they used to be. He switched his trainer, which could be another factor.” He later added, “There’s no way you can say that Tank won. There’s no way.”
It sounds like Garcia's dad is another person Davis will need to prove wrong during his rematch against Roach.
