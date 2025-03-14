Floyd Mayweather Open To Facing Jake Paul, Criticizes Mike Tyson Bout
Floyd Mayweather has shared his honest take on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight. The pair clashed in November 2024 with Paul earning a unanimous decision.
Tyson was 58 and the age showed against a 27-year-old opponent. Mayweather has criticized Paul for fighting Tyson. 'Money' also downplayed claims that he's ducking 'The Problem Child'.
Mayweather, who has previously taken on Logan Paul, is open to an exhibition fight as he thinks a professional bout won't be sanctioned due to the weight difference.
Speaking to US Weekly, Mayweather said:
We offered Jake Paul the fight probably 10 or 20 times and he turned us down. Well, we can do an exhibition. We know we can't do a real fight because it's not going to be sanctioned because of the weight difference. But we could do an exhibition. That's easy work, super easy.
Speaking about Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, he said:
Mike Tyson was a 60-year-old man. He's an old man. Mike Tyson is enjoying his life. It is what it is.
While Floyd Mayweather wasn't a fan of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, he lauded the Paul brothers for their hustle. He said:
One thing about Jake Paul and Logan Paul, we can't knock their hustle. I take my hat off. I like how they hustle.
Jake Paul and Logan Paul are two of the biggest social media influencers in the world. Jake has been pursuing a boxing career while Logan is a full-time wrestler in WWE. Even Floyd Mayweather is impressed with the brothers' work ethic.
