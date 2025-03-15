Eddie Hearn Reveals Anthony Joshua Injury Setback, Hopeful Of Tyson Fury Fight
Anthony Joshua was in talks to fight Tyson Fury in 2025 before 'The Gypsy King' announced his surprise retirement from boxing.
Joshua hasn't competed since his 2024 defeat to Daniel Dubois, while Fury lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk last year before hanging up the gloves.
Joshua's next opponent is not yet set and promoter Eddie Hearn has now revealed that the Brit is currently dealing with an injury setback.
Speaking about Joshua's next fight, Hearn told Boxing Scene:
He's pretty relaxed, but I'll be honest, I think the only fights that really get his juices flowing are Dubois and Tyson Fury. Doesn't mean he won't fight someone else. But he's beaten Joseph Parker already, although Parker's on a great run. Agit Kabayel is on a great run, but if you’re AJ, can you get yourself up for that? I don't know.
Hearn added:
[Joshua] won’t be able to punch again or train properly for eight to ten weeks.
Eddie Hearn also claimed that he still hopes to see a Joshua vs Fury fight take place in the future. He said:
In my deluded head, Fury comes out retirement at some point in the next few months, and they end up fighting this year. But again, no guarantee. Nothing's led me to think that. I just think that at some point Tyson Fury is gonna sit there and go, ‘Fuck it.’ It's the biggest fight to make and it's not like he's deteriorating. It's not like he looked shot against Usyk; he just got beat by the better man. So, yeah, I think Dubois and Fury are the two that light the fire, but we'll see what happens.
