William Scull Thinks He Beat Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez and William Scull fought for the undisputed super middleweight title on May 3, with Alvarez walking away from the contest as the winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the bout 115-113, 116-112, and 119-109 in favor of the Mexican.
The fans, however, were far from happy with the fight. Scull didn't attack Alvarez at all, avoiding him for the majority of the fight.
Canelo won convincingly on the judges' scorecards, but there's still debate around who actually won the contest. Scull has now given his opinion, claiming he won the fight.
Speaking to FightHub TV, Scull said:
Yes yes. After the fifth round, I felt like I was in control of the fight and I was ahead.
Many fans and experts have accused Scull of running away from Canelo Alvarez, rather than engaging in a fight against the Mexican. Scull has defended his game plan saying:
We were executing our plan. There was no need to take any chances, any risks.
For a fighter like Scull, it was opportunity of a lifetime to fight a superstar like Canelo Alvarez. And a fight with Canelo will always bring extra scrutiny.
The fight was a platform for Scull to showcase his mettle and position himself to secure a big next fight. However, that now seems unlikely due to the fallout over his performance.
Nevertheless, Canelo Alvarez is now a two time undisputed super middleweight champion courtesy of his win.
