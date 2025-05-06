Ghana Card Offers Andrew Tabiti And Ohara Davies Ring Redemption
Former world title challenger Andrew Tabiti is set to return to the ring in Ghana. The Nigerian-American cruiserweight was challenged for the IBF world title in 2019 as part of the World Boxing Super Series.
Former world champion Amir Khan and his AK Promotions will promote the card. Ghana's Legacy Promotions is the local partner for the event.
Tabiti will be a long way from the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, where he has long trained, when he appears in Accra on June 25, 2025. He will face Jacob Dickson, a once-beaten Ghanian prospect.
Andrew Tabiti (21-2, 17 KOs) vs. Jacob Dickson (14-1, 13 KOs) is a fight that will help establish the pecking order in the cruiserweight division.
Ghana is the capital of boxing in West Africa, and Nigeria is the country's major sporting rival, so the fight card will attract big-time local interest even without a major title fight on the line.
Former Brit Ohara Davies (25-4, 18 KOs) will also return in the Ghana fight card against Mohammed Aliseni (22-9-3, 13 KOs).
Davies was last seen in the ring in East London, where he was stopped by Adam Azim after eight rounds. That fight was billed at the time as Davies' last.
Davies is tempting fate with his trip to Ghana. Two of his four losses happened outside the UK. Conversely, at home, his boxing luck has known few boundaries (such as his controversial points win over former Canelo Alvarez opponent Miguel Vasquez).
The card will be broadcast globally by DAZN.
