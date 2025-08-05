World Champion Boxer Oscar Collazo Takes The Stage At Bad Bunny Concert
World champion Oscar Collazo is the latest figure from the world of Puerto Rican pugilism to link up with rapper Bad Bunny.
Unified mini-flyweight champion Oscar Collazo showed up at Bad Bunny's concert in San Juan and was introduced to the crowd as "representing Puerto Rico." He acknowledged the crowd with a display of shadow boxing.
Collazo was last seen in the ring on March 29th when he stopped Edwin Cano Hernandez in Cancun, Mexico. The Puerto Rican boxer retained his WBA (Super), WBO, and The Ring mini-flyweight titles with a body shot stoppage.
Collazo faced down a hostile crowd in Mexico for that fight, but, not surprisingly, received nothing but applause at the Bad Bunny concert.
Puerto Rico vs Mexico
Collazo will likely add more chapters in boxing's greatest rivalry, Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, during his career. Puerto Rico vs. Mexico is boxing's answer to Argentina vs. England in soccer, India vs. Pakistan in cricket, or the USA vs Canada in ice hockey. Though the population size disparity between the two countries is notable, as Puerto Rico is home to 3.2 million people while Mexico is home to 131 million.
Bad Bunny is no stranger to representing Puerto Rico in the ring himself – albeit a very different one. The singer has appeared in WWE wrestling events since 2021. He is himself a former one-time WWE 24/7 Champion and has wrestled in other events.
Bad Bunny has also made cameo appearances in a variety of Hollywood films.
