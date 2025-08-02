James Toney Picks Who Had The Better Career Between Floyd Mayweather Or Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have etched their names in the history of boxing. They are widely regarded as two of the greatest boxers to ever live.
Pacquiao had a phenomenal transformation and continuously moved up weight classes, managing to become champion in eight weight classes, the only boxer in history to do so. He holds a professional record of 62-8-3 with 39 KOs.
Mayweather, meanwhile, retired 50-0-0 with 27 KO wins. He is a former six-division world champion.
Both fighters defeated legendary names in their respective careers, and Mayweather earned a unanimous decision win when he and Pacquiao crossed paths back in 2015.
It's hard to pick which is better, but James 'Lights Out' Toney has no doubt whose career he would rather have.
Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao? James Toney makes his pick
Toney reckons Pacquiao had the better career as the Filipino fought opponents in their prime. Speaking to ESNEWS, the former three division champion said:
They both fought great fighters. But, the thing with Manny Pacquiao is, he fought all the great fighters in their primes, and Floyd waited. They both had Hall of Fame careers, of course.
Mayweather has been retired from professional boxing since his 2017 TKO win against Conor McGregor. However, he has since fought Tensin Nashukawa, Logan Paul, and more in exhibition fights.
As for Pacquiao, he returned to action to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title last month. They fought out a majority draw and Pacquiao showed there's still some fight left in him. The Filipino wants to continue boxing and is eyeing opponents like Rolly Romero or Gervonta Davis.
Manny Pacquiao 'ready' for Floyd Mayweather rematch
Pacquiao is now 46, while Mayweather is 48. A decade ago, they clashed inside the ring. However, it's unlikely that they will rematch at this point. With legends like these two, though, it's never say never.
Following Pacquiao's draw against Barrios, his camp called for a Mayweather rematch. Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao's right-hand man, suggested 'Pacman' is ready and the ball is on Mayweather's court. He told Sky Sports:
Manny is always ready. After that performance last night, you better check with Floyd!
Mayweather and Pacquiao's first fight sold 4.6 million PPVs, the highest in boxing history. They could still generate significant interest with a rematch even at this age. Mayweather, though, hasn't responded to those claims and judging by his social media activity, 'Money' is at peace with retirement.
