Oleksandr Usyk’s Camp Open For Fight Against Heavyweight Icon With 98% KO Ratio
Heavyweight supremacy now goes through Oleksandr Usyk as the Ukrainian is currently the undisputed champion of the division. Usyk defeated Daniel Dubois via fifth round KO in their rematch to seal the status for the second time in his career.
He now boasts two wins a piece against Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Daniel Dubois. There isn't much left for Usyk to conquer and his ex-promoter recently hinted at possible retirement.
Joseph Parker has been tipped as Usyk's potential next opponent, but his team director, Sergey Lapin, has now hinted at a possible showdown against a former heavyweight champion.
Oleksnadr Usyk's camp hints at showdown vs knockout artist
Lapin has backed Usyk to take on Deontay Wilder in his next fight. The Alabama-native, a former heavyweight champion, recently defeated Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in his comeback fight via seventh round KO.
Speaking of a potential Wilder fight, Lapin told World Boxing News, "A fight with Wilder is potentially possible, but it all depends on the circumstances. At the moment, he’s not even a mandatory contender."
Wilder is arguably the biggest puncher in boxing history. Out of his 44 professional wins, 43 have come by knockout. 'The Bronze Bomber' needs one shot to change any fight and Usyk's camp recognizes the danger. Lapin added:
"Wilder remains one of the most powerful punchers in boxing, but it’s clear he’s at a crossroads. Still, it would be a mistake to count him out — he’s unpredictable, and that makes him dangerous."
Wilder is also a superstar name and a fight between him and Usyk could generate fan interest.
Oleksandr Usyk has other options
Realistically, Wilder is no longer the fighter he once was. He is not in the upper echelon of the heavyweight division anymore and while he certainly remains a big draw, there are other worthy contenders waiting for their shot at Usyk.
Parker seems to be the frontrunner at the moment, while Agit Kabayel has shown he is elite by stopping Zhilei Zhang in February. Parker's camp, however, recently suggested that there hasn't been any negotiations with Usyk's camp on a fight. The Kiwi's promoter, David Higgins, said:
"Last time I spoke to Frank Warren, there had been no engagement. That is what I was told, a couple of days ago."
Parker is currently the WBO mandatory and is coming off a knockout win against Martin Bakole in February. He was set to face Dubois, but the Brit was forced to pull out last minute and Bakole stepped in on short notice.
