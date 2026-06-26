Zayas vs Ennis Prediction: Why Pace, Angles & Stance-Switching Will Decide the War

Jaron "Boots" Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) and Xander Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) are set to collide on Saturday. At stake are the unified WBO and WBA Super Welterweight titles. On Saturday, June 27, a clash between an established champion and an up-and-coming challenger takes center stage.

The fight means different things to both competitors. For Zayas, it means a massive step up onto a global platform and the possibility of recognition for a young fighter. On the other hand, a win gives Ennis the confirmation that he will no longer go overlooked, commanding a place at the metaphorical table.

Xander Zayas | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Jaron "Boots" Ennis

After dominating the welterweight ranks, Ennis joins the fray at 154, looking to unify those as he did at 147 pounds. Hand speed is the first weapon in his arsenal. The combinations serve several purposes.

First, they thwart building an offense, forcing the opponent to immediately flow into a defensive state of mind, parrying, catching, bobbing, weaving, and slipping. Next, Ennis lets his hands go with the express purpose of ending the fight. When the first blow doesn't end the fight, the follow-up usually closes the show.

One of the most underrated aspects of Ennis' game is how smoothly he transitions from orthodox to southpaw and back again. That immediately breaks offensive flow and alters the mindset.

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis’ movement in the ring is a work of art 🎨#ZayasBoots | June 27th | Live on DAZN 📺 pic.twitter.com/qTO14x8yS8 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) June 18, 2026

Ennis cannot completely utilize his welterweight approach. Hunting knockouts works when you are of a similar size to your opponent. However, Zayas is naturally larger than all of Ennis' previous opponents. As a result, trudging forward may not work as well.

Xander Zayas

At just 23, Zayas is the youngest unified fighter in the sport today. Unlike most young boxers, the San Juan native is patient. He chooses to disarticulate the opponent by methodically picking them apart, bringing counterpunches, and raising awareness to cut the ring off.

Zayas does not fold mentally, but the patient approach can eventually come at a price. Without one-punch power, Zayas could expose himself to punishment.

"He's NEVER been uncomfortable" 😳



Xander Zayas believes he's found the hole in Boots Ennis' game — when Boots has been hit in the past, the pressure disappears. But Zayas knows if he lands one clean shot, he's bringing the heat right after 👀



Full episode on the RING CHAMPS… pic.twitter.com/vR0pgBTpst — All The Smoke Fight (@ats_fight) June 25, 2026

As trite and cliché as it may be, using angles wins Saturday's fight for Ennis. Zayas will attempt to establish the early jab, and he will either operate behind a flick jab to disrupt timing, staying off the center line, or use a spear jab to maintain distance and push Ennis around. Ennis will need to work under and around the jab. Furthermore, Ennis possesses the decided speed advantage, opening the door to the aforementioned combinations.

In contrast, Zayas needs to stay away, landing long-range punches and frustrating the challenger. Also, while the jabs to the head help, slowing Ennis' feet matters. He accomplishes that by attacking the body with crosses and hooks. Pressure from Ennis, far away, leads Ennis to make mistakes.

Xander Zayas vs Boots Ennis prediction

Boots has confidence in his ability, believing he is a pound-for pound great, while Zayas believes he knows Boots' weakness that will give him the edge.

Ennis wins the fight based on Zayas' inability to knock him out. He must start rounds without a feeling-out process. Instead of throwing opening jabs, he must close the distance early to set the tone.

Under pressure, Zayas will need to slide laterally but refrain from standing in the pocket and trading. Ennis's quickness and stance switching make that almost impossible. Ennis wins by knockout in the later rounds.