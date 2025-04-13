Jaron Ennis Stops Eimantas Stanionis To Become Unified Champion
It was a coming of age performance for Jaron "Boots" Ennis.
Ennis delivered a dominant showing against Eimantas Stanionis, forcing his corner to stop the fight after the sixth round on Saturday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. With the win, Ennis is now the IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight champion.
Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) was in control from the start with his ability to keep Stanionis at the end of his punches and pick him off on the way in, particularly with uppercuts out of both stances. As the fight progressed, Ennis continued to mark Stanionis' (15-1, 9 KOs) face up and land big shots.
In the sixth round, Ennis hurt Stanionis with a body and forced the former WBA champion to retreat. After a barrage of punches from Ennis, Stanionis took a knee with about 30 seconds left in the round.
Stanionis survived the round, but before the seventh round, his trainer Marvin Somodio decided to stop the fight.
Ennis now has two of the four major belts at welterweight. Brian Norman Jr. and Mario Barrios hold the other two belts in the division.
In the co-feature, Raymond Ford turned in a complete performance en route to a unanimous decision victory over Thomas Mattice. Ford won 100-90 on all three judges' scorecards. Ford turned in a stellar defensive performance, holding Mattice to just 24 of 126 punches landed. Ford connected with 128 of 510 punches.
With the win, Ford (17-1-1, 8 KOs) is now the WBA Continental North American junior lightweight champion.
Omari Jones' second pro fight landed him the first first-round knockout of his career. Jones caught William Jackson with a brutal right uppercut to the liver and Jackson couldn't beat the referee's count of 10.
Jones, who was a bronze medalist in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, made his pro debut on March 15.
Shakram Giyasiv delivered an impressive fourth-round stoppage of Franco Ocampo in the first fight on the televised portion of the card. Giyasov is ranked No. 1 in the WBA at welterweight.
Giyasov (17-0, 10 KOs) rocked Ocampo late in the first round with a left hook before knocking him down for the first time. Giyasov stayed on the front foot for the rest of the fight and landed a crushing straight right hand to the body to put Ocampo down for the count.
