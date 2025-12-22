Tony Ferguson Wins Misfits Boxing Title In Dubai Slugfest
It’s official. Tony Ferguson is now the Misfits middleweight champion of the world. Ferguson won the Misfits Mania in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with a victory over reality star Warren Spencer(49-45, 49-45, 48-46).
Ferguson, 42, won the “interim” Misfits Boxing Middleweight Championship against Filipino-British influencer Nathaniel "Salt Papi" Bustamante earlier this year with a third-round stoppage.
He almost improved on that result, dropping Spencer in the second round, but Spencer was game for the fight and pressed on. In the final round, his tooth was even knocked out in a scene that appeared more MMA than boxing.
“El Cucuy” means the boogeyman in Spanish, and so far, Ferguson has been an absolute menace to his Misfits opponents, knocking one out and knocking the tooth out of another.
Spencer goes by the ring moniker “The Mechanic," and he may have been hoping to fix his 2025 against Ferguson. He snapped back into the win column a couple of weeks ago at FCS 2 with a second-round knockout of Sladan Janjanin, bouncing back from an exhibition MMA submission loss to Dillon Danis.
Ferguson may wish he had tried boxing sooner
This year has changed Ferguson's fortunes for the better. He had four years without a single victory, and broke BJ Penn's record for most consecutive UFC losses after losing eight straight fights. He joined Misfits boxing in January, looking for a new start, and never looked back.
He is now 2-0 fighting with the bigger gloves, his first winning streak since 2019.
Other bignames in boxing from Oxnard
Ferguson is from Oxnard, CA, a city with a strong boxing tradition that produced great fighters like Fernando Vargas, Robert Garcia, and Mikey Garcia. Emiliano Vargas, the son of Fernando Vargas, is also following in that tradition.
Ferguson trained in boxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, and Wing Chun. In the UFC, he once held the UFC interim lightweight title.
Spencer is a friend of Andrew Tate. Ferguson’s bout was in support of the Misfit heavyweight title fight between Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer, and Netflix reality star and sometime professional football player Chase DeMoor.
Joseph Hammond is a veteran sports journalist with extensive experience covering world championship fights across three continents. He has interviewed legendary champions such as Julio César Chávez, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Gennady Golovkin, Oscar De La Hoya, and Bernard Hopkins, among many others. He reported ringside for KO On SI in 2024 for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout in Riyadh - the first undisputed heavyweight championship in 24 years.Follow TheJosephH