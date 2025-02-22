Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel Fight Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How to Watch
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel is a fight between the old guard and the up-and-comer. The WBC interim heavyweight title will be on the line for the clash on February 22.
Zhang is 27-2-1 with 22 knockout wins under his belt. The Chinese pugilist is coming off a monumental TKO win against Deontay Wilder.
Agit Kabayel, on the other hand, is undefeated with a 25-0-0 record. He is a hard hitting heavyweight with 17 knockout wins so far in his career.
The heavyweight contest is expected to be fireworks. Let's checkout the keys to victory for both fighters.
Keys to victory
Zhilei Zhang is the older fighter at 41. He 6'6" with an 80 inch reach. Zhang is a devastating power puncher as he showcased against Wilder. Apart from that, he also has a solid jab.
Coupled with his reach, Zhang needs to use his reach to great effect to keep Kabayel at a distance. That could neutralize Kabayel's power. Zhang also has a solid chin, but not taking clean shots would be the smarter approach for the veteran. Managing the distance could be key for Zhang as he should look to pick and choose the big shots.
Kabayel is 32. Standing at 6'3", he has an 80 inch reach. Kabayel's power punching is well known and he is yet to show any significant weaknesses in his career. That, however, is often the case with an undefeated fighter.
Against an experienced campaigner like Zhang, Kabayel can't throw caution to the wind. He needs to take a smart approach and wait for the right opportunity to rock Zhang with his power.
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: Date
Date: February 22, 2025
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: Start time
Card start time: 11:45 am EST
According to DAZN, Zhilei Zhang and Agit Kabayel will have their ring walks at 12:40 pm ET.
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: How to watch
TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV (Worldwide)
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel will be available on DAZN PPV worldwide.
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: Location
Location: anb Arena (Formerly The Venue)
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel will take place at the anb Arena (Formerly The Venue).
Note: The venue for this event was changed on February 21st from Kingdom Arena to anb Arena (Formerly The Venue).
Fight Card
Undisputed light heavyweight title fight main event: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2
Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole: WBO interim heavyweight title
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: WBC lightweight title
Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: WBC middleweight title
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super welterweight title
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: WBC interim heavyweight title
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light heavyweight interim title
