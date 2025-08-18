Joseph Parker Talks Moses Itauma’s Performance, Itauma-Kabayel Fight [Exclusive]
Joseph Parker had a front row seat to watch Moses Itauma’s brilliant destruction of former heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte’s career.
The fight lasted less than a round as Itauma just had too much speed and power for this stage (or probably any stage) in Dylan Whyte (31-4) career.
Barely into the first round, it was “Goodnight Whyte” after Moses connected with a left hook that he set up quite quickly and cleanly. The ANB Arena in Riyadh were on hand to witness what many had whispered beforehand—that the young Itauma might be a once-in-a-generation talent.
An interested observer was Joseph Parker (36-3 including 24 KOs), former champion, who has turned around his career in recent years and feels he is next in line for a shot at the undisputed heavyweight champion -- Oleksander Usyk of Ukraine (24-0). Parker, who himself has shared the ring with some of the division’s most dangerous punchers, knows better than most how rare Itauma’s combination of speed and timing is.
For context, Moses Ituama improved his professional record to 13-0 (11 wins coming by knockout) with the victory and he is only 20 years old.
One name being floated around as a future opponent for Moses was Agit Kabayel. The fighter from Germany has a perfect record of 26-0 (18 KOs).
Parker on Itauma vs Kabayel
Agit Kabayel and Joseph Parker are both stablemates. While in the ring, Itauma mentioned that both Kabayel and Parker were potentially more deserving of being Usyk’s next opponent. And while fans at ringside seemed to want the Uysk fight next for Itauma, his comment underscored just how crowded and competitive the road to Usyk has become.
“It would be a match-up of two very different styles,” said Parker in an exclusive interview with KO on SI,” I do think it would be potentially a great fight between the two of them. They are both great fighters.”
It would indeed be a match-up of two very different styles, the fast hands of Ituama versus the body punching of Kabayel. Some commentators have compared Moses’s rise to Mike Tyson (and others to Muhammad Ali, who rose to prominence as an Olympian). However, it is Kabayel who is perhaps the most fearsome body puncher the heavyweight division has seen in years.
The man from New Zealand was pulled into broadcast duties by DAZN and rated Itauma’s performance very highly.
“Well, the fight didn’t last long…from what we saw tonight, you have to rate Itauma ten out of ten.” Parker’s words carried weight, as he has rarely given such high marks to a prospect so early in a career.
Parker’s next appearance in the ring suggests he is keen to pursue the Usyk fight as his recent social media content makes clear. The heavyweight landscape is shifting rapidly, and with Itauma, Kabayel, and Parker all in the mix, the coming months could reshape the division entirely.
