Zinnat Ferdous Makes History for Bangladesh One Punch at Time

By day, Zinnat Ferdous is a Google lead, meticulously managing a nine-figure advertising incentives program. By night, she wraps her hands, steps into a starkly different uniform, and trains for the kind of fight no spreadsheet can ever solve.

This summer, she will carry the flag of Bangladesh into one of sport’s most visible multi-national arenas: the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow (running July 23 to August 2). For Ferdous, the rings at Glasgow’s SEC Centre represent far more than a routine stop on the international calendar, though.

It is a crucial proving ground—a place to test herself against deep-rooted boxing nations as she aims at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, and prove that Bangladesh can produce fighters capable of competing far beyond the regional stage.

Zinnat Ferdous is making history | Zinnat Ferdous

In many corners of the world, the Commonwealth Games rival the Olympics for sheer prestige. For Ferdous, it is the first major checkpoint in a compressed, unrelenting two-year Olympic campaign that will slice through the Asian Games, the World Boxing Championships, and other international tournaments.

Forging the path to Glasgow

To qualify for her spot on the national squad, Ferdous traveled to Bangladesh for the national qualifiers and secured her position with a wide-margin, masterclass victory over Kayema Khatun, the Army veteran who stood as the country’s most experienced female boxer.

During the same trip, Ferdous leveraged her corporate leadership skills, meeting with Bangladesh’s Sports Minister, Aminul Haque, to discuss structural overhauls for the nation’s boxing ecosystem.

"On my recent trip to Bangladesh, I had the privilege of sitting down with the Honorable Sports Minister, Aminul Haque, to discuss exactly what the team and I need to elevate and grow the sport of boxing nationally," Ferdous said. "Boxing lags behind cricket and football here, but there is a surge of interest in combat sports. Investing in the sport and our youth right now is the right move. We have an immense amount of work to do over the next two years, but the foundation is being laid today."

Her rise may have begun in New York gyms, but Glasgow is where her personal ambition transforms into a larger platform for Bangladeshi boxing. Ferdous has already made history: she was the first female boxer to represent Bangladesh internationally when she entered the ring at the 2023 Asian Games. Now, she adds the distinction of being the first woman to fight for the nation at the Commonwealth Games.

The corporate alter ego

Zinnat Ferdous has the makings of a comic-book alter ego: jet-setting corporate tech leader by daylight, rising boxer after dark, and an unapologetic New Yorker through and through.

Despite being halfway across the world on a Google work rotation in Australia, she hasn't missed a beat. She has kept up her boxing training with the help of her US-based professional boxing trainer, Colin Morgan, alongside top-tier Australian trainers—all while passionately celebrating the New York Knicks' historic NBA championship from afar.

Ferdous studied at Columbia University in a family that encouraged her to pursue her dreams. Which isn't surprising.

Ferdous picked up boxing in her late 20s merely as a hobby. Just four years later, that hobby has mutated into an obsession, earning her 11 championship medals. As her stature in the amateur ranks has grown, her reputation has preceded her—so much so that notable women in the sport have actively ducked sparring sessions with her.

Humble origins, global stages

For all her current momentum, Ferdous’s competitive debut was deeply personal. In November 2021, she stepped into the ring for the first time at Haymakers for Hope, a charity boxing event where participants pledge to raise a minimum of $10,000. Ferdous blew past the threshold, raising ~$30,000 for a gastrointestinal cancer institute in memory of her aunt, who had tragically passed away from a rare stomach cancer earlier that year.

Since her debut, her progression has been meteoric. She has stacked medals at prestigious tournaments across the globe: Dominican Republic’s Copa Independencia, Spain’s Boxam Elite International, Silesian Women’s Boxing Championships and others

She appeared alongside fashion icon Naomi Campbell at a prestigious International Boxing Association (IBA) event where Terrence Crawford and Tyson Fury were also in attendance. She previously fared well at an IBA organized South Africa Mandela African Boxing Cup in 2024 in which she earned gold.

"With the LA 2028 Olympics just two years away, the clock is absolutely ticking," Ferdous acknowledges. "Mapping out the road to the Games means focusing on a massive lineup of major milestones: the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games, and upcoming World Boxing Championships.”