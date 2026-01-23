Zuffa Boxing 1: Walsh vs Ocampo Start Time, Undercard, How To Watch & Live Stream

Dana White will start his Zuffa Boxing adventure on Friday night with the promotion's inaugural event. Taking place in Las Vegas, Irishman Callum Walsh (15-0, 11 KOs) takes on Mexican fighter Carlos Ocampo (38-3, 26 KOs).

Zuffa Boxing 1 will take place at Meta Apex, which has previously been home to UFC Fight Night and Dana White's Contender Series Events. The venue has undergone recent renovations, increasing the capacity to accommodate 1,000 attendees.

Walsh has been competing in affiliation with White for several years now in a partnership that even saw the Irishman compete in a headline show in Dublin in 2024. Now, 'King' Walsh will spearhead the start of the Zuffa Boxing venture.

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

With an unbeaten record of 15-0, Walsh has been impressive so far since making his professional debut in 2021.

In his last outing, the fighter from Cork, Ireland, competed on the biggest stage of his career. In September 2025, Walsh featured on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Taking on Fernando Vargas, Walsh had an impressive unanimous decision victory.

Walsh has competed in the super welterweight division throughout his career, but now will make the move to middleweight for his bout with Ocampos.

Although Ocampos has competed at middleweight in the past, notable fights of his have come competing for both the WBC and WBO Interim Super Welterweight titles on separate occasions.

Unsuccessful in his attempts, Ocampo's losses came in 2023 and 2022 to Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora, respectively. The first loss of Ocampo's career came in 2018, as he could not dethrone IBF World Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

As Ocampo has only lost to fighters who claimed world titles, Walsh will definitely be taking on the biggest test of his career when he shares the ring with the Mexican.

Here's everything to know about Zuffa Boxing's first event.

Zuffa Boxing 1 date

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Zuffa Boxing 1 start time

Time: 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST / 2 a.m. GMT

How to watch Zuffa Boxing 1

Stream: Paramount+

Zuffa Boxing 1 location

Location: Meta Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada

Zuffa Boxing 1 Fight Card

Callum Walsh vs Carlos Ocampo - Middleweight

Misael Rodriguez vs Austin Deanda - Middleweight

Julian Rodriguez vs Cain Sandoval - Welterweight

Omar Trinidad vs Max Ornelas - Featherweight

Floyd Diaz vs Guillermo Gutierrez - Bantamweight

Emiliano Cardenas vs Marcus Marris - Bantamweight

Robert Meriwether III vs Cesar Correa - Lightweight

Troy Nash vs Jaycob Ramos - Lightweight

