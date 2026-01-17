Jai Opetaia Becomes Dana White And Zuffa Boxing's First Major Signing

Zuffa Boxing officially has its first big star.

One week ahead of their first promotional event, Zuffa Boxing announced the signing of IBF and The Ring cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia on social media. Opetaia becomes the first fighter to sign with the promotion as an active world champion.

The 30-year-old confirmed the signing with a brief video statement.

"What's up everyone, it's Jai Opetaia," Opetaia said. "I'm signed with Zuffa Boxing now. Pumped for the future. Exciting times, man, let's get these big fights. Unification, undisputed soon. Let's go."

As The Ring champion, Opetaia is one of the 17 champions from the only rankings Zuffa Boxing has said it will recognize. Dana White recently said he would "get rid of the sanctioning bodies," making it unclear if Opetaia will defend his IBF title in Zuffa Boxing fights.

Opetaia, 29-0, has been a cruiserweight world champion since 2022, when he defeated then-champion Mairis Breidis by unanimous decision to claim his two belts. He has defended The Ring title seven consecutive times since, including a career-high three times in 2025.

The Aussie is coming off four consecutive knockout victories, each within the first eight rounds. His most recent victory, a thudding knockout of Huseyin Cinkara, left the latter hospitalized overnight.

Opetaia vacated the IBF title in 2023, but he gained it back within a matter of months. He has yet to relinquish The Ring title since capturing it with his win over Breidis.

By joining White's organization, Opetaia immediately becomes the biggest name associated with Zuffa Boxing. Prior to his signing, Callum Walsh, who is headlining the promotion's first event against Carlos Ocampo, was the company's top pony.

Opetaia is now the leading candidate to headline Zuffa Boxing's first major event. The promotion has a multi-year network deal with Paramount+, with select events to potentially air on CBS.

White has repeatedly made it clear that he intends to invest in the next generation of boxing stars, but adding a champion like Opetaia gives Zuffa Boxing immediate relevance. The specifics of the deal have not yet been reported.

Zuffa Boxing has its first event confirmed for Jan. 23, but it does not have a filled-out roster yet. So far, only a handful of fighters are known to be associated with the promotion beyond those competing on 'Zuffa Boxing 01.'

