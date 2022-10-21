Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski commits to Gophers

The quarterback for the No. 1-rated Stillwater Ponies has committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Max Shikenjanski, who has thrown for 21 touchdowns in eight games this season, committed to Minnesota on Friday by saying he's "100% committed to the best University in the nation."

Shikenjanski had previously verbally committed to The Citadel, but reconsidered and reopened his recruitment on Oct. 15.

The 6'2'' senior is a rated a two-star recruit by 247Sports, but he's put up impressive numbers with 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions this season. He's thrown for more than 1,900 yards and is completing better than 65% of his passes, according to MNFootballHub.

He's also punted, averaging 35.1 yards per kick with four of his 12 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Stillwater is one of the four No. 1 seeds in the Class 6A football playoffs, along with Maple Grove, Eden Prairie and Rosemount.

