Skip to main content
Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski commits to Gophers

Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski commits to Gophers

He's thrown for 21 touchdowns for the Stillwater Ponies this season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Max Shikenjanski, Twitter

He's thrown for 21 touchdowns for the Stillwater Ponies this season.

The quarterback for the No. 1-rated Stillwater Ponies has committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. 

Max Shikenjanski, who has thrown for 21 touchdowns in eight games this season, committed to Minnesota on Friday by saying he's "100% committed to the best University in the nation."

Shikenjanski had previously verbally committed to The Citadel, but reconsidered and reopened his recruitment on Oct. 15. 

The 6'2'' senior is a rated a two-star recruit by 247Sports, but he's put up impressive numbers with 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions this season. He's thrown for more than 1,900 yards and is completing better than 65% of his passes, according to MNFootballHub. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He's also punted, averaging 35.1 yards per kick with four of his 12 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. 

Stillwater is one of the four No. 1 seeds in the Class 6A football playoffs, along with Maple Grove, Eden Prairie and Rosemount. 

Related: Gophers get commitment from 5-star center Dennis Evans

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 12.50.10 PM
MN Gophers

Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski commits to Gophers

By Joe Nelson
Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Malik Beasley on facing Wolves: 'Kill. Anybody. In front of me."

By Joe Nelson
Tucker Kraft
NFL News and Rumors

NDSU, SDSU continue to be a pipeline for the NFL

By Chris Schad
Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 8.02.46 AM
MN Wild

Wild's Duhaime bloodies Vancouver's Stillman in fight

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19266013_168397563_lowres
MN Wild

Wild get first win on Kirill Kaprizov's overtime winner

By Joe Nelson
Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Jordan Greenway injured in first game back with Wild

By Joe Nelson
Kyler Murray
MN Vikings

Vikings should have no trouble improving to 7-1 after bye

By Jonathan Harrison
Josh Allen
MN Vikings

Re-ranking the Vikings' most difficult remaining opponents

By Chris Schad