Adam Schefter says North Carolina won’t give up on Bill Belichick
As Mike Greenberg cracked jokes while Paul Finebaum, Dan Orlovsky and Will Compton piled on North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick all around him on ESPN's Get Up set, NFL insider Adam Schefter put up his shield and defended the Tar Heel leader.
Whilst Finebaum called for Belichick to gracefully exit stage left and Orlovsky labeled Carolina's performances so far this season as "terrible," Schefter argued that the actual UNC leadership has a more patient outlook on the program.
“I’ll just give you the flip side," he told the fellas. "I understand everything that everybody’s saying and there are some things that you can’t argue against. I would say that the school gave him a five-year, $50 million commitment. That’s how some people in the program feel."
As in: this immense investment into the football program is going to receive some breathing room before lawyers are called in to tie up what would surely be a very messy premature end to Belichick's contract. Instead, per Schefter, UNC believes that Belichick is still getting the engine started in Chapel Hill.
"They feel like they haven’t had a recruiting class yet," Schefter added, pumping sunshine for the future. "They now are scheduled to have a top 20 recruiting class this upcoming season. They feel like they’re not giving up on a coach after five games when you’re talking about one of the greatest coaches in history."
That's sound logic... to give the greatest football coach of all time, arguably, some more time. Again, UNC feels like they need more time with Belichick.
"I hear everything that everybody is saying, and it is hard to argue with any of those points, but I’m just telling you, there’s a feeling within that organization from the people involved," Schefter emphasized one more time. "That’s how they feel and we’ll see how it plays out.”
Paul Finebaum didn't much budge from his stance and commented that Belichick isn't cut out for college football and ought to voluntarily step aside before his legacy gets tarnished by an uglier exit. If he doesn't go on his own, thought, Adam Schefter doesn't seem to believe that North Carolina is in any hurry to push him away or pay up on a buyout to force him out.