Alabama vs. Georgia prediction: Where experts see an edge
Alabama and Georgia face off in this critical Week 5 college football game between SEC title contenders. Here are the early predictions for the matchup from oddsmakers.
Both these teams took last Saturday off in anticipation of this marquee battle between the hedges, but one of them is already down a game and facing more pressure.
Alabama sits at 2-1 with that two-touchdown loss to Florida State an early black mark on its record, but rebounded by smashing up UL Monroe and Wisconsin in two routs.
The competition gets much tougher this weekend, maybe as tough as the Crimson Tide will see this season, going against the reigning SEC champions on their home ground.
Facing some criticism for their apparently-lackluster offense early on, Georgia roared back last time out in a 44-41 win at Tennessee that inspired head coach Kirby Smart to say that the game was the moment when quarterback Gunner Stockton grew up.
Where is the money going ahead of this matchup between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide?
Let’s take a look at the early odds and predictions for Alabama vs. Georgia in this blockbuster Week 5 college football game.
Alabama vs. Georgia picks, odds
The bookies are giving the home team a very slight edge in this huge SEC matchup early on.
Georgia is a 3.5 point favorite against Alabama, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 53.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -146 and for Alabama at +122 to win outright.
Georgia: -3.5 (+100)
Alabama: +3.5 (-122)
Over 53.5 points: -115
Under 53.5 points: -105
--
Georgia vs. Alabama trends
Alabama is 6-3 against the spread in its last 9 games...
Georgia is 1-6 against the spread in its last 7 games...
Alabama has won 14 of its last 20 games straight-up...
Georgia is 1-4 against the spread against Alabama the last 5 meetings...
The total went under in Alabama’s last 5 games against SEC opponents...
Georgia is 0-8 against the spread in its last 8 games in September...
Alabama is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 games played in Week 5...
Georgia is 0-5 against the spread in its last 5 home games...
Alabama is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 road games...
The total went over in 10 of Georgia’s last 13 games against Alabama...
Alabama is 2-3-1 against the spread in its last 6 road games against Georgia...
Georgia is 1-9 straight-up in its last 10 games against Alabama...
--
Where the money is going
A majority of bettors are siding with the Bulldogs to stand their ground at home against the Crimson Tide, according to the spread consensus picks of the game.
Georgia is getting 67 percent of bets to win the game by at least four points and cover the spread to remain undefeated.
The other 33 percent of wagers project Alabama will either defeat the Bulldogs outright in an upset, or keep the game to a field goal or less in defeat.
--
Score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable-enough victory for the Bulldogs.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Georgia will defeat Alabama by a projected score of 29 to 25.
- Georgia -3.5
- Over 53.5 points
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
--
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams