Alabama vs. Georgia game odds, picks for Week 5
The game of the year in the SEC, and potentially the game of the year, period, gets underway this weekend as No. 2 Georgia hits the road in the first of its three major road tests, against No. 4 Alabama in a game bursting with conference and playoff implications.
It’s also the first really big test for Kalen DeBoer in his first season as Nick Saban’s successor. Saban went 8-2 against Georgia at Alabama, including a win in last year’s SEC Championship Game that ended the Bulldogs’ then-perfect record, a result the Dawgs are seeking to avenge.
What do the wiseguys expect from the game?
Let’s take a look at how the oddsmakers are predicting the Alabama vs. Georgia matchup in Week 5.
Georgia vs. Alabama odds, picks
Georgia is a narrow 2.5 point favorite against Alabama, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 49.5 points for the game.
FanDuel lists the moneyline odds for Georgia at -125 and for Alabama at +104 to win outright.
Georgia: -2.5 (-105)
Alabama: +2.5 (-115)
Over 49.5 points: -110
Under 49.5 points: -110
Georgia vs. Alabama trends
Georgia is 1-2 against the spread this season ...
Alabama is 2-1 against the spread this season ...
Georgia is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 games ...
Alabama is 10-4 against the spread in its last 14 games ...
The total went under in 6 of Georgia’s last 7 overall games ...
The total went over in 9 of Alabama’s last 12 games against Georgia ...
Bulldogs are 0-5 against the spread in their last 5 games in September ...
Crimson Tide is 8-4 against the spread in its last 12 games in September ...
Spread consensus picks
A slight majority of bettors currently project that Alabama is heading for a loss.
Around 56 percent of wagers predict that Georgia will win and cover the 2.5 point spread.
The sizable minority, 44 percent, suggest that Alabama will either win in an upset, and stay within 2 points in a loss.
The implied score suggests a narrow victory for Georgia on the road.
When considering the point spread and total, it is implied that Georgia will defeat Alabama by a score of 28 to 22, covering the spread and hitting the under.
Our early pick: Georgia -2.5
Georgia vs. Alabama schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 28
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 6:30 p.m. CT
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
