Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction: Where experts see an edge
Experts reveal their prediction and updated betting lines for Alabama vs. Tennessee in this Week 8 college football rivalry game.
Alabama improved to 3-0 in SEC play with wins against three-straight ranked conference opponents behind the expert production of quarterback Ty Simpson.
Tennessee played it close against Arkansas a week ago, but got out with a three-point victory to move to 2-1 in SEC competition, with the conference’s most-productive aerial attack with Joey Aguilar at quarterback.
Where are the experts putting their money as the Vols visit the Crimson Tide?
Let’s take a look at the latest expert prediction and betting lines for Tennessee vs. Alabama in this weekend’s college football game.
Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction, odds
The betting market is siding with the Crimson Tide over the Volunteers at home.
Alabama is an 8.5 point favorite against Tennessee, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook entering this weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 58.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Alabama at -310 and for Tennessee at +245 to win outright.
Alabama: -8.5 (-105)
Tennessee: +8.5 (-115)
Over 58.5 points: -110
Under 58.5 points: -110
Alabama vs. Tennessee trends
Tennessee is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 games against Alabama... 0-10 straight-up in its last 10 road games against Bama... Went over in 4 of its last 5 road games... Won 2 of the last 18 against the Tide straight-up... 6-14-1 ATS in its last 21 against Alabama.
Alabama is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games... 6-0 ATS in its last 6 home games... 12-3 ATS in its last 15 games played in Week 8... 5-2 ATS in its last 7 home games against the Vols... Went over in 4 of its last 6 games at home against UT.
Where the money is going
A majority of bettors predict the Vols will make this competitive against the Crimson Tide, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Tennessee is getting 61 percent of bets to either defeat Alabama outright in an upset, or keep the game within 8 points in a loss.
The other 39 percent of wagers project the Crimson Tide will beat the Volunteers by at least nine points to cover the spread and avoid its first SEC loss.
Implied score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests a single-digit victory for the Crimson Tide against the Volunteers to stay undefeated in SEC play this season.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Alabama will defeat Tennessee by a projected score of 34 to 25.
The consensus prediction for Alabama vs. Tennessee is...
- Tennessee +8.5
- Alabama to win -310
- Bet over 58.5 points
The betting market was correct on 75 percent of its straight-up predictions in games last week, and improved to 57.1 percent success in its picks against the spread.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
