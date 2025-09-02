Alabama vs. UL Monroe football picks, odds: Where experts see an edge
Alabama returns from an opening weekend to forget and looks ahead to its home debut against UL Monroe in college football’s Week 2 action. Let’s take a look at the early prediction for the game from the oddsmakers.
Almost two-touchdown favorites against unranked Florida State last weekend, the Crimson Tide stumbled into a two-touchdown loss, raising questions about Kalen DeBoer’s ability to maintain the school’s strict standard in his second season.
UL Monroe is coming off a 29-0 victory over St. Francis in which Braylon McReynolds led a backfield that amassed 311 yards rushing.
Where is the money going in this matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Warhawks?
Let’s take a look at the early odds and predictions for Alabama vs. UL Monroe in this Week 2 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Alabama vs. UL Monroe picks, odds
As expected, the Crimson Tide are big favorites over the Warhawks in this non-conference matchup in Tuscaloosa, according to the odds.
Alabama is a 36.5 point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 50.5 points for the matchup.
No moneyline odds were posted, given Alabama’s being an overwhelming favorite.
Alabama: -36.5 (-110)
UL Monroe: +36.5 (-110)
Over 50.5 points: -110
Under 50.5 points: -110
--
Alabama vs. UL Monroe trends
UL Monroe is 0-5 against the spread in its last 5 games ...
The total went under in 6 of Alabama’s last 8 games ...
Monroe is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games on a Saturday ...
Alabama is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games in September ...
UL Monroe lost its last 17 straight games against SEC opponents ...
Alabama is 9-2 against the spread in its last 11 home games ...
The total went over in 6 of UL Monroe’s last 8 games ...
Alabama has won 12 straight games at home ...
UL Monroe went 2-2 against the spread in non-conference games last year ...
Alabama was 3-2 (60%) ATS in non-conference matchups ...
Monroe was 2-4 (33.3%) against the spread as a road underdog last fall ...
Bama was 4-2 against the spread as a home favorite last season ...
--
Spread consensus picks
A majority of bets expect the Crimson Tide will dominate the Warhawks this weekend, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Alabama is getting 63 percent of bets to win by at least 37 points and cover the massive point spread against the Warhawks.
The other 37 percent of wagers project UL Monroe will, if not upset the Crimson Tide, then at least keep the final margin within this generous line in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable victory for the Tide at home.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Alabama will defeat UL Monroe by a projected score of 44 to 7.
--
Our early prediction
However panicked the Alabama faithful may be, there’s no risk of an upset here, as the Crimson Tide has the skill weapons to easily navigate the Warhawks’ defense.
Still, Alabama looked too sloppy last week, with the penalties, the dismal third down success, and the failure to contain the Seminole run game. This team is still finding its way.
College Football HQ early game prediction: Alabama wins, but doesn’t cover the spread.
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
-
--