David Pollack picks home underdog in Power 4 conference championship matchup

The Southeastern Conference Championship Game returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday with a familiar pairing. Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer leads his team into Atlanta to face the Georgia Bulldogs with a conference title on the line. These two programs met back in September in Tuscaloosa where the Crimson Tide secured a narrow 24-21 victory.

That result sent the Bulldogs on a path of improvement that culminated in eight straight wins. Now Georgia looks to avenge its only loss of the season while cementing its status as a top contender for the College Football Playoff.

Alabama navigated a challenging schedule to earn this spot opposite the Bulldogs. Quarterback Ty Simpson steered the offense effectively down the stretch and helped the team secure a critical win over the Auburn Tigers to close the regular season.

While a playoff spot seems likely for both teams regardless of the outcome, a victory in Atlanta guarantees a first-round bye in the 12-team tournament. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart emphasized the rarity of this moment and noted that the team that hoists the trophy has survived a true gauntlet.

Both rosters feature dynamic playmakers who will shape the outcome of this high-profile rematch. Georgia relies heavily on quarterback Gunner Stockton and wide receiver Zachariah Branch to move the chains against a stout Alabama defense.

On the other side, the Crimson Tide offense looks to exploit matchups and utilize Simpson's dual-threat ability. The atmosphere inside the stadium will be electric as two of the sport's premier brands clash for conference supremacy.

David Pollack Predicts Winner, Final Score In SEC Championship

College football analyst David Pollack offered a bold projection for the game during a Wednesday episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast. Pollack looked past the betting lines that favor the Bulldogs and selected the Crimson Tide to sweep the season series. He pointed to a specific injury on the Georgia offensive line as the primary factor for his decision.

The absence of center Drew Bobo creates a significant void that Pollack believes will hinder the Bulldogs' ability to operate efficiently against a defense that allows just 16.5 points per game.

David Pollack believes the absence of Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Drew Bobo (74) will be a big factor in the SEC Championship against Alabama. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"If you take the top three players on their offense: number one is Gunner Stockton, number two is Branch—this is level of importance to their team—number three is Bobo who is out," Pollack said. "It's not a small deal. It's a huge deal. It's the difference in picking this game. ... Like you could lose any other offensive player besides Stockton and Branch and I would feel better about the loss than I do about Bobo."

Pollack emphasized that Bobo handles line calls and identifies fronts. His absence was felt during the recent game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets where the offensive line struggled to generate a push. The analyst suggested that if Georgia cannot establish the run it will get ugly for their attack. He predicts the Crimson Tide defense will capitalize on this weakness and limit the Bulldogs on the scoreboard.

"So I have Bama winning this game in the rematch," Pollack stated. "I mean, I think it's going to be like a 27-14 game. I think Georgia's going to really struggle offensively."

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) threw for just 122 yards last week against Auburn, but delivered three touchdown passes to secure the Iron Bowl win. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pollack also outlined a blueprint for the Alabama offense. He urged the coaching staff to play at tempo and to utilize their quarterback's legs. Pollack wants to see the ball in Simpson's hands with the freedom to make plays rather than rely on the traditional drop-back game.

"I need to play faster," Pollack said regarding the Alabama strategy. "I need to put the ball in Ty Simpson's hand. I need to let him run a little bit. ... And I'm going to say, 'Go win it.' And I don't know that there's going to be enough pressure and I think Georgia's offense is going to really, really struggle without Drew Bobo."

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

