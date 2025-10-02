Alabama vs. Vanderbilt prediction, odds: Where the experts see an edge
For the first time in 88 years, Alabama and Vanderbilt will meet on the same football field with both teams included in the AP top 25 poll.
Alabama moved into the No. 10 position, a seven-spot jump from last week, after a signature victory over then-No. 5 Georgia to improve to 3-1 behind the so-far solid play of quarterback Ty Simpson.
Vanderbilt has scored the ninth-most points through five games of any school in SEC history and is 5-0 for the first time since the 2008 season.
And there was that game last season: when unranked Vandy shocked the world and took down the top-ranked Crimson Tide in their first-ever win against an AP No. 1 opponent.
Where is the money going in this matchup between the Commodores and the Crimson Tide?
Let’s take a look at the expert predictions and odds for when Vanderbilt pays a visit to Alabama in this Week 6 college football game.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt picks, odds
The books are still going strongly with the Crimson Tide in this matchup despite how well the Commodores have played thus far.
Alabama remains a 10.5 point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook entering this weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 55.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Alabama at -400 and for Vanderbilt at +315 to win outright.
Alabama: -10.5 (-110)
Vanderbilt: +10.5 (-110)
Over 55.5 points: -110
Under 55.5 points: -110
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt trends
Vanderbilt is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games... 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against Alabama... 6-0 ATS in its last 6 road games... 4-1 straight-up in its last 5 road games... 5-12 straight-up in its last 17 road games... 0-5 straight-up in its last 5 games against Alabama... Went over in 5 of its last 7 games.
Alabama is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games... 5-0 ATS in its last 5 home games... 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games in October... 4-1 in its last 5 games against Vanderbilt... 5-0 straight-up in its last 5 home games... Went over in 5 of its last 7 home games... Went under in 6 of its last 8 games against Vanderbilt... 12-1 straight-up in its last 13 games against Vanderbilt.
Where the money is going
A majority of bettors still have enough confidence in the Commodores to make this a game against the Crimson Tide, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Vanderbilt is getting 53 percent of bets to either defeat Alabama again in an upset, or to keep the game to 10 points or fewer in a loss on the road.
The other 47 percent of wagers project Alabama will win the game by more than 10 points to cover the spread and avoid another loss.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests that Alabama will avoid the upset against Vanderbilt at home against this insurgent SEC challenger.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Alabama will defeat Vanderbilt by a projected score of 33 to 22.
- Alabama -10.5
- Crimson Tide to win -400
- Under 55.5 points
The books were correct on 76.8 percent of their straight-up predictions a week ago, and went 45.9 percent against the spread, according to The Prediction Tracker.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
