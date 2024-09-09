Alabama vs. Wisconsin early game odds, prediction, how to watch
The third weekend of the 2024 college football seasons brings us a notable SEC vs. Big Ten matchup on campus as No. 4 Alabama hits the road to Camp Randall against Wisconsin on Saturday.
Both teams come in at 2-0, although these offenses will be a study in contrasts.
Alabama has scored 105 points in two games this season behind a dynamic attack led by dual threat quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has 9 all-purpose touchdowns so far.
Wisconsin wants to throw the ball more under second-year coach Luke Fickell, but has failed to surpass 30 points in either game this season and Tyler Van Dyke has a 31.6 quarterback rating.
Let's take a look at the early betting odds and predictions for Alabama vs. Wisconsin this week.
Alabama vs. Wisconsin early odds, prediction
Alabama: -15.5 (-110)
Wisconsin: +15.5 (-110)
Alabama to win: -750
Wisconsin to win: +520
Over 50.5 points: -118
Under 50.5 points: -104
FPI picks: Alabama 92.2% to win
Alabama vs. Wisconsin betting trends
+ Alabama is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games
+ Wisconsin is 2-6-1 against the spread in last 9 home games on Saturday
+ Total went over in 7 of Alabama's last 9 games
+ Badgers are 4-10-1 against the spread in their last 10 Saturday games
+ Tide is 8-2 against the spread in last 10 games against Big Ten competition
+ Total went under in 7 of Wisconsin's last 8 home games
+ Bama is 2-8 against the spread in last 10 games in Week 3
Spread consensus picks
Alabama: 36 percent of bettors predict the Crimson Tide will win the game and cover the spread.
Wisconsin: 64 percent of wagers suggest the Badgers will upset or come within the spread.
Our pick: Alabama -15.5
Alabama vs. Wisconsin game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 14
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: Fox network
