Alabama vs. Wisconsin early game odds, prediction, how to watch

Early betting intel for Alabama vs. Wisconsin in this Week 3 college football game.

James Parks

Alabama vs. Wisconsin early odds, prediction
Alabama vs. Wisconsin early odds, prediction / William McLelland-Imagn Images
The third weekend of the 2024 college football seasons brings us a notable SEC vs. Big Ten matchup on campus as No. 4 Alabama hits the road to Camp Randall against Wisconsin on Saturday.

Both teams come in at 2-0, although these offenses will be a study in contrasts.

Alabama has scored 105 points in two games this season behind a dynamic attack led by dual threat quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has 9 all-purpose touchdowns so far.

Wisconsin wants to throw the ball more under second-year coach Luke Fickell, but has failed to surpass 30 points in either game this season and Tyler Van Dyke has a 31.6 quarterback rating.

Let's take a look at the early betting odds and predictions for Alabama vs. Wisconsin this week.

Alabama vs. Wisconsin early odds, prediction

Alabama: -15.5 (-110)
Wisconsin: +15.5 (-110)

Alabama to win: -750
Wisconsin to win: +520

Over 50.5 points: -118
Under 50.5 points: -104

FPI picks: Alabama 92.2% to win

Alabama vs. Wisconsin betting trends

+ Alabama is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games

+ Wisconsin is 2-6-1 against the spread in last 9 home games on Saturday

+ Total went over in 7 of Alabama's last 9 games

+ Badgers are 4-10-1 against the spread in their last 10 Saturday games

+ Tide is 8-2 against the spread in last 10 games against Big Ten competition

+ Total went under in 7 of Wisconsin's last 8 home games

+ Bama is 2-8 against the spread in last 10 games in Week 3

Spread consensus picks

Alabama: 36 percent of bettors predict the Crimson Tide will win the game and cover the spread.

Wisconsin: 64 percent of wagers suggest the Badgers will upset or come within the spread.

Our pick: Alabama -15.5

Alabama vs. Wisconsin game time, schedule

When: Sat., Sept. 14
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: Fox network

