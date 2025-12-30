College Football Playoff team heavily linked to landing $2.4 million star quarterback

With the college football transfer portal opening on Friday, Jan. 2, the pool of expected talent is already impressive at quarterback. Yet, teams looking to land a star quarterback will need to have their NIL affairs in order as these players continue to command a premium price.

Cincinnati signal-caller Brendan Sorsby had a breakout campaign in 2025. The star quarterback already has fellow Big 12 teams and SEC programs taking notice.

On3's Pete Nakos reported that Texas Tech is an early favorite to land Sorsby. LSU is also lurking in the background for Sorsby.

"Sourcing continues to indicate that the early school to watch is Texas Tech," Nakos wrote on Monday. "He threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns to just five interceptions this season. Another name worth mentioning is LSU, sources tell On3."

Here's what you need to know about the latest college football rumors.

Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby's projected NIL value is $2.4 million

Sorsby's stellar play in the Big 12 is expected to land the quarterback a lucrative NIL deal. On3 projects Sorsby's NIL value to be $2.4 million. Don't be surprised if this number rises if several top programs get into a bidding war to land Sorsby.

Brendan Sorsby is the ultimate "Stock Up" QB. 📈 Does he bet on himself in the NFL Draft after a stellar year at Cincinnati, or does he head to Lubbock to lead a loaded Texas Tech squad to a title?



A Sorsby-led Red Raider offense would be absolute fireworks. 🤠🎆 pic.twitter.com/LK5lUlN1sA — 365 Sports (@365sportsYT) December 17, 2025

Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 61.6% of his passes in 12 appearances for the Bearcats in 2025. The signal-caller has also been a threat with his legs adding 580 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground this season.

Texas Tech is a favorite to poach Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby

The challenge is Sorsby's play may have placed the quarterback out of Cincinnati's price range. This is especially true with a team like Texas Tech in hot pursuit given the Red Raiders' sizable NIL resources.

Scott Satterfield asked if UC could afford Brendan Sorsby. Gave a long winded answer, but ended it with:



"... Probably not." #Bearcats — Keegan Nickoson (@Knickoson42) December 15, 2025

Texas Tech will be looking for a replacement for fifth-year senior Behren Morton. For now, Texas Tech's focus remains on the College Football Playoff. Yet, Sorsby makes a lot of sense for the Red Raiders given his production combined with Big 12 familiarity.