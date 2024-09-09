College Football HQ

Arizona vs. Kansas State early game odds, prediction, how to watch

James Parks

Arizona vs. Kansas State early game odds, prediction
This weekend finds a pair of Big 12 title hopefuls on the same field in one of two games featuring ranked teams as Arizona goes on the road to Kansas State in this Week 3 college football game.

Arizona played closer than expected against Northern Arizona as wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was held to just 11 yards and Noah Fifita threw for 173 yards with a touchdown.

Kansas State held off an upset-minded Tulane last week, trailing in the fourth quarter before adding two touchdowns, including a fumble return to escape New Orleans with a win.

Let's take a look at the early betting odds and predictions for Arizona vs. Kansas State this weekend.

Arizona vs. Kansas State odds, prediction

Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Kansas State: -6.5 (-115)
Arizona: +6.5 (-105)

Kansas State to win: -245
Arizona to win: +198

Over 56.5 points: -110
Under 56.5 points: -110

FPI picks: Kansas State 73% to win

Arizona vs. Kansas State betting trends

+ Arizona is 11-4 against the spread in its last 15 games

+ Kansas State is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games

+ Total went over in 5 of Arizona's last 6 games

+ K-State is 7-1 straight-up in last 8 games as a favorite

+ Arizona is 4-1 straight-up in last 5 road games

+ Total went over in 5 of Kansas State's last 6 games in September

+ Arizona is 2-5 against the spread in last 7 games on a Friday

Spread consensus picks

Arizona: 60 percent of bettors predict the Wildcats will win the game in an upset or keep the score within the point spread.

Kansas State: 40 percent of wagers suggest the Wildcats will win the game and cover the spread.

Our pick: Kansas State -6.5, Under

Arizona vs. Kansas State game time, schedule

When: Fri., Sept. 13
Time: 7 p.m. Central
TV: Fox network

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

Published
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

