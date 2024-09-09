Arizona vs. Kansas State early game odds, prediction, how to watch
This weekend finds a pair of Big 12 title hopefuls on the same field in one of two games featuring ranked teams as Arizona goes on the road to Kansas State in this Week 3 college football game.
Arizona played closer than expected against Northern Arizona as wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was held to just 11 yards and Noah Fifita threw for 173 yards with a touchdown.
Kansas State held off an upset-minded Tulane last week, trailing in the fourth quarter before adding two touchdowns, including a fumble return to escape New Orleans with a win.
Let's take a look at the early betting odds and predictions for Arizona vs. Kansas State this weekend.
Arizona vs. Kansas State odds, prediction
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas State: -6.5 (-115)
Arizona: +6.5 (-105)
Kansas State to win: -245
Arizona to win: +198
Over 56.5 points: -110
Under 56.5 points: -110
FPI picks: Kansas State 73% to win
Arizona vs. Kansas State betting trends
+ Arizona is 11-4 against the spread in its last 15 games
+ Kansas State is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games
+ Total went over in 5 of Arizona's last 6 games
+ K-State is 7-1 straight-up in last 8 games as a favorite
+ Arizona is 4-1 straight-up in last 5 road games
+ Total went over in 5 of Kansas State's last 6 games in September
+ Arizona is 2-5 against the spread in last 7 games on a Friday
Spread consensus picks
Arizona: 60 percent of bettors predict the Wildcats will win the game in an upset or keep the score within the point spread.
Kansas State: 40 percent of wagers suggest the Wildcats will win the game and cover the spread.
Our pick: Kansas State -6.5, Under
Arizona vs. Kansas State game time, schedule
When: Fri., Sept. 13
Time: 7 p.m. Central
TV: Fox network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
