Auburn vs. Texas A&M prediction, odds 2025: Where the experts see an edge
Auburn and Texas A&M meet in this Week 5 college football game as two SEC hopefuls square off on the same field. Here are the latest predictions and odds for the matchup.
Auburn is coming off its first loss of the season, also its first in SEC play, and after falling out of the national rankings following a 24-17 defeat at Oklahoma in which quarterback Jackson Arnold was sacked 10 times.
Now the Tigers embark on a second-straight road game against a ranked SEC opponent, one itself coming off a statement victory last time out.
Texas A&M moved to 3-0 heading into its SEC opener after a dramatic, last-second win at Notre Dame two weekends ago, as quarterback Marcel Reed has 9 touchdowns and 1 interception.
Where is the money going in this battle between the Tigers and the Aggies this weekend?
Here are the latest expert predictions and lines for Auburn and Texas A&M in this Week 5 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Auburn vs. Texas A&M picks, odds
The bookies are siding with the Aggies over the Tigers at home in this one, and by a decent margin.
Texas A&M is a 6.5 point favorite against Auburn, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 52.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Texas A&M at -215 and for Auburn at +176 to win outright.
Texas A&M: -6.5 (-110)
Auburn: +6.5 (-110)
Over 52.5 points: -115
Under 52.5 points: -105
--
Auburn vs. Texas A&M trends
Texas A&M is 1-7 against the spread in its last 8 games...
Auburn is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games...
Texas A&M is 2-9 against the spread in its last 11 games at home...
The total went under in 6 of Auburn’s last 7 games on the road...
Texas A&M is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 games played in September...
Auburn is 0-5 against the spread in its last 5 games in September.
Texas A&M has won 11 of its last 15 games straight-up...
The total went under in 6 of Auburn’s last 7 games against an SEC opponent...
A&M has won 2 of its last 6 games at home against Auburn...
--
Where the money is going
A slight majority of bettors are siding with the Aggies to hold on at home against the Tigers, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Texas A&M is getting 53 percent of bets to win by at least a touchdown and cover the spread in its SEC debut this season.
The other 47 percent of wagers project Auburn will either defeat the Aggies outright on the road or keep the game under a touchdown in defeat.
--
Score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Aggies in their first SEC game and a second-straight loss for the Tigers to start out conference play.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Texas A&M will defeat Auburn by a projected score of 30-23.
- Texas A&M -6.5
- Aggies -215
- Over 52.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
--
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams