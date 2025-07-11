Big Ten football win total predictions for 2025 season updated
Winning the last two national championships has propelled the Big Ten ahead of the SEC for the time being as college football’s most dominant conference.
Michigan in 2023 and Ohio State in 2024 lifted the College Football Playoff trophy, and now the Big Ten’s other superpowers, namely Penn State and Oregon, hope to join in on the fun and get while the gettin’s good.
What can we expect from every Big Ten team this coming football season? For that, let’s turn to the real experts, the bookies, to get a preview of coming attractions.
Illinois
Over 8.5 wins: +146
Under 8.5 wins -180
Anything fewer than 10 wins would be a letdown for the Illini, who eclipsed that win total a year ago, and this time around face an easier schedule combined with key returning personnel like quarterback Luke Altmyer and edge rusher Gabe Jacas.
Indiana
Over 8.5 wins: +114
Under 8.5 wins: -140
Some notable roster turnover for the Hoosiers, college football’s surprise playoff team last season, but enough on defense and with transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza stepping in to keep this team within range of a 9 or 10-win outing.
Iowa
Over 7.5 wins: +138
Under 7.5 wins: -170
Turnover on the Hawkeyes’ usually-dominant defense and at running back are key developments to watch, while Tim Lester gets another chance to revive this offense, now with transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski at the helm.
Maryland
Over 4.5 wins: +100
Under 4.5 wins: -120
This defense allowed more than 36 points per game last fall and the offense has to replace three of its most productive receivers and three most experienced blockers, all while installing a new face at the quarterback position.
Michigan
Over 9.5 wins: +138
Under 9.5 wins: -170
We should see improvement from what was one of college football’s worst passing offenses a year ago, either from No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood or veteran transfer Jake Garcia at QB1, aided by a solid backfield, but overseeing new faces in a defensive front that was a program strength for years.
Michigan State
Over 5.5 wins: -134
Under 5.5 wins: +110
Aidan Chiles returns at quarterback, helped by some promising transfer options at wide receiver, anything to help a Spartans offense that barely cracked 20 points per game.
Nebraska
Over 7.5 wins: -138
Under 7.5 wins: +112
A vote of confidence from the bookies in the Cornhuskers after Dylan Raiola’s first outing at quarterback saw some early promise, a midseason slump, and then a late-season push, now working in an offense designed by Dana Holgorsen with some solid O-line transfers.
Northwestern
Over 3.5 wins: -154
Under 3.5 wins: +126
Transfer quarterback Preston Stone steps into an offense returning three blockers and lead rusher Cam Porter and the Wildcats return some decent power along the defensive front, too, coming off a forgettable 2-7 Big Ten effort.
Ohio State
Over 10.5 wins: +106
Under 10.5 wins: -130
College football’s reigning champs bring on two new coordinators, a new quarterback, a new ground game, new edge blockers, and new edge rushers. What they return isn’t bad, either: Jeremiah Smith, the nation’s best receiver on the nation’s best receiving corps, and stud safety Caleb Downs in a talented secondary.
Oregon
Over 10.5 wins: +118
Under 10.5 wins: -144
Four returning starters on defense and a new-look offensive line are areas to watch as the Ducks defend their Big Ten title, but five-star quarterback Dante Moore, receiver Dakorien Moore, transfer back Makhi Hughes, and two blue-chip transfer blockers are foundations most other programs would like to have.
Penn State
Over 10.5 wins: +106
Under 10.5 wins: -130
Likewise, most teams would kill for the Nittany Lions’ offensive continuity, as quarterback Drew Allar and tailbacks Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen return following a deep playoff run, but this offense needs to get dramatically better at receiver to make that final push.
Purdue
Over 3.5 wins: +180
Under 3.5 wins: -225
After the low of winning 1 game, the Boilermakers found a high by hiring Barry Odom to resurrect the program following his successful tenure at UNLV. “Starting from scratch” might be strong, but this defense returns no starters after allowing over 40 points per game.
Rutgers
Over 5.5 wins: -142
Under 5.5 wins: +116
All but two starters on defense are gone, as is the Scarlet Knights’ lead rusher, but quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis returns after throwing 18 touchdowns. They’ll face a gauntlet that includes the Big Ten’s three best teams: PSU, Oregon, and OSU.
UCLA
Over 5.5 wins: +124
Under 5.5 wins: -152
Nico Iamaleava should be an instant upgrade for the Bruins’ offense after his startling exit from Tennessee, but the quarterback is looking at a new offensive line and a receiver rotation that lost its five best targets.
USC
Over 7.5 wins: -158
Under 7.5 wins: +128
The pressure is mounting for Lincoln Riley to get the Trojans back into national contention coming off an ugly 7-6 outing in which 5 of those losses came by a single possession. This offensive line has to get better while D’Anton Lynn’s defense tries to maintain and improve upon its production from last season.
Washington
Over 7.5 wins: +116
Under 7.5 wins: -142
Led by quarterback Demond Williams, who had over 1,200 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns in a limited role a year ago, and with Jonah Coleman in the backfield and Denzel Boston out wide, this Huskies offense has the potential to make some noise.
Wisconsin
Over 5.5 wins: +134
Under 5.5 wins: -164
Not what Badgers fans are hoping for, as Luke Fickell is just 13-13 in two years, faces a brutal schedule, returns an offense that averaged under 23 points, and a run defense that was 17th in the Big Ten last year.
