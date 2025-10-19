Carson Beck dethroned by Big Ten QB in updated Heisman odds
Another week of college football yields another Heisman Trophy front runner. With No. 2 Miami's 24-21 loss to Louisville on Friday, prior Heisman favorite Carson Beck went tumbling and gave way to a new leader: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza is part of a trio of QBs who have a substantial lead over the rest of the Heisman field in the latest Caesars odds.
The new favorite
Mendoza jumped from +600 a week ago to +280 as Indiana continued its unbeaten season and Mendoza continued his razor-sharp play. Mendoza passed for 332 yards in a 38-13 win over Michigan State. In fact, Mendoza was so accurate that he finished with as many touchdowns (four) as incomplete passes (also four, with a 24-for-28 passing performance).
For the season, Mendoza has thrown for 1,755 yards and 21 touchdowns against just two interceptions in 181 passing attempts. He leads the nation in QB rating and ties for tops in touchdown throws with Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and TCU's Josh Hoover. With Indiana set for another College Football Playoff run, Mendoza climbed from third to first in the latest Heisman odds.
Second-place Simpson
Hot on his heels is Alabama QB Ty Simpson, who was second last week and remains in that position, albeit with his odds shortening from +350 to +300. Simpson passed for 253 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 37-20 win over Tennessee. The savvy passer has racked up 1,931 yards and 18 touchdowns and has just one interception in 218 passes.
Sayin's leap
A narrowing third place in the Heisman race goes to Ohio State QB Julian Sayin, who saw his odds jump from +1400 to just +400. Sayin passed for a career-best 393 yards and four touchdowns against Wisconsin in a 34-0 beating. Sayin has passed for 1,872 yards and 19 touchdowns against three interceptions on the season.
Other notable QB jumps
A few other quarterbacks also made significant odds jumps. Texas A&M's Marcel Reed moved up from +2000 (eighth place in the favorites race) to +1000 (and fourth place) off A&M's move to 7-0 with a 45-42 win over Arkansas. Gunner Stockton had a brilliant game for Georgia against Ole Miss and saw his odds shorten from +3000 to +1200. Stockton threw for 289 yards and contributed as many touchdowns (four through the air, one on the ground) as he did incomplete passes (26-for-31 passing).
Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia is also back in the competition at +1600 and Utah's Devon Dampier made the list of top betting picks at +2800.
