Clemson vs. App State early odds, picks, Week 2 football prediction
Coming off an ugly loss to begin the season and facing intense criticism directed at head coach Dabo Swinney amid the program's College Football Playoff absence, Clemson returns home in Week 2 to host Appalachian State in college football's Week 2 action on Saturday.
- Clemson failed to score a touchdown in a 34-3 loss to No. 1 ranked Georgia in a result that has raised concerns about the program's national title viability under Swinney's direction
- Joey Aguilar threw for 326 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for 2 more scores as Appalachian State took care of East Tennessee State in the opener
Here is the latest early betting information and game lines as Clemson and App State meet in Week 2.
Clemson vs. App State early odds, picks
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Clemson: -17.5 (-105)
App State: +17.5 (-115)
Clemson to win: -850
App State to win: +550
Over 52.5 points: -115
Under 52.5 points: -105
FPI picks: Clemson to win in 81 percent of simulations
Clemson vs. App State betting trends
+ App State is 6-13-1 against the spread in its last 20 games
+ Clemson is 4-2 against the spread in its last 6 games
+ Total went under in 5 of App State's last 7 games
+ Total went over in 6 of Clemson's last 9 home games
+ Mountaineers are 1-9 straight-up in last 9 games against ACC teams
+ Clemson is 11-0 straight-up in its last 11 games against Sun Belt teams
Spread consensus picks
Clemson: 60 percent of bettors predict the Tigers will win the game and cover the spread.
App State: 40 percent of wagers expect the Mountaineers to either win the game or stay within the line.
College Football HQ early pick: Clemson wins by 16, doesn't cover the spread
Clemson vs. App State game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: ACC Network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
