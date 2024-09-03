College Football HQ

Clemson vs. App State early odds, picks, Week 2 football prediction

Early betting information and predictions for Clemson vs. App State in this Week 2 college football game.

James Parks

Clemson vs. App State odds and predictions ahead of this Week 2 college football game as the Tigers look to rebound from their loss last Saturday.
Coming off an ugly loss to begin the season and facing intense criticism directed at head coach Dabo Swinney amid the program's College Football Playoff absence, Clemson returns home in Week 2 to host Appalachian State in college football's Week 2 action on Saturday.

  • Clemson failed to score a touchdown in a 34-3 loss to No. 1 ranked Georgia in a result that has raised concerns about the program's national title viability under Swinney's direction
  • Joey Aguilar threw for 326 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for 2 more scores as Appalachian State took care of East Tennessee State in the opener

Here is the latest early betting information and game lines as Clemson and App State meet in Week 2.

Clemson vs. App State early odds, picks

Clemson: -17.5 (-105)
App State: +17.5 (-115)

Clemson to win: -850
App State to win: +550

Over 52.5 points: -115
Under 52.5 points: -105

FPI picks: Clemson to win in 81 percent of simulations

Clemson vs. App State betting trends

+ App State is 6-13-1 against the spread in its last 20 games

+ Clemson is 4-2 against the spread in its last 6 games

+ Total went under in 5 of App State's last 7 games

+ Total went over in 6 of Clemson's last 9 home games

+ Mountaineers are 1-9 straight-up in last 9 games against ACC teams

+ Clemson is 11-0 straight-up in its last 11 games against Sun Belt teams

Spread consensus picks

Clemson: 60 percent of bettors predict the Tigers will win the game and cover the spread.

App State: 40 percent of wagers expect the Mountaineers to either win the game or stay within the line.

College Football HQ early pick: Clemson wins by 16, doesn't cover the spread

Clemson vs. App State game time, schedule

When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: ACC Network

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

