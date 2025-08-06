College football national championship odds for 2025 after Coaches Poll reveal
Talkin’ Season is officially underway after the reveal of the preseason Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings and with AP voters set to debut their own poll in the coming days, let’s take a look at the updated odds to win the national championship in 2025.
Oddsmakers at BetMGM have crunched the numbers based on initial poll results, which saw Texas debut as the No. 1 team in a preseason ranking for the first time in school history.
And like the coaches, and very likely the AP pollsters, it appears Texas is the preseason favorite to make a run to hoist the trophy this coming year.
Texas Longhorns
Texas’ odds: +500
Why bet: Texas boasts arguably college football’s most promising pass rushing formations with Colin Simmons and Anthony Hill coming off the edges, and a cast of potential stars at receiver combined with what should be a productive ground game.
Why not bet: Arch Manning is high on potential, but under plenty of pressure and low on experience, and he’s working behind a line that replaces four starters, a combo that might throw this offense out of sorts early on.
--
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State’s odds: +525
Why bet: College football’s reigning national champion returns what may end up as the nation’s best wide receiver rotation, led by Jeremiah Smith, the country’s top target, and should play quality pass defense with Caleb Downs in the secondary.
Why not bet: Turnover. Ohio State loses both coordinators, their quarterback, two star backs, elite edge rushers, key blockers. The heat is on Ryan Day to prove he has the coaching chops to overcome those critical losses all over his staff and roster.
--
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia’s odds: +700
Why bet: Kirby Smart has proven beyond a reasonable doubt over the last several years that he and his staff can recruit and replenish their stocks on the defensive side of the ball and should still present a formidable challenge at the line in SEC play.
Why not bet: Offensive turnover, in the form of a new quarterback, new receiving inputs, new blockers out in front, and an unproven rushing attack that was 15th in the SEC a year ago.
--
Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State’s odds: +700
Why bet: Offensive continuity, with Drew Allar at quarterback, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen at tailback, four returning linemen up front, and a defense loaded with playmakers on the edge and the secondary, led by new coordinator Jim Knowles.
Why not bet: Until the Nittany Lions are able to consistently stretch the field with quality receiver play, their ability to get through another deep playoff run is in question.
--
Oregon Ducks
Oregon’s odds: +900
Why bet: Dan Lanning has more than proven his roster-building bona fides, as evidenced by his leading the Ducks to an undefeated regular season and conference title in their Big Ten debut, so we can count on this year’s replacements to fit the bill, chiefly Oregon’s two new offensive linemen and ex-Tulane transfer back Makhi Hughes.
Why not bet: Those replacements lack experience in some cases, as in quarterback Dante Moore, and it might take time for this roster to come together.
--
Clemson Tigers
Clemson’s odds: +900
Why bet: Cade Klubnik is back after a career year, responsible for 43 total touchdowns a year ago, and he’s working behind one of college football’s more experienced lines and with a strong receiver group, while Clemson boasts one of the country’s best defensive rotations up front under new leadership, with Tom Allen in as coordinator.
Why not bet: The lack of a sure thing in the backfield could prevent this offense from reaching its full potential, and despite the quality of Clemson’s inputs in that front seven, they didn’t perform nearly up to their potential consistently enough a year ago.
--
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame’s odds: +1200
Why bet: Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price comprise what might prove college football’s top backfield and they’re working behind one of the top lines, and the Irish boast important continuity on the defensive side of the ball, especially on the back end.
Why not bet: Changeover at quarterback could derail this offense early on as Notre Dame plays some tough opponents. Riley Leonard and his effective dual-threat skills are out of the picture, with CJ Carr, a recruit of some promise but no experience, taking over.
--
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama’s odds: +1200
Why bet: Elite skill at wide receiver, a strong offensive line, and the bulk of the Crimson Tide’s defense will be back in place this season.
Why not bet: The quarterback situation is a big question after the departure of playmaking dual-threat Jalen Milroe. Whoever takes his place won’t have that skill set, although presumptive starter Ty Simpson brings five-star pedigree.
--
LSU Tigers
LSU’s odds: +1500
Why bet: Garrett Nussmeier is in position to repeat LSU’s offensive fireworks again after leading college football’s seventh-ranked passing game last year, now with some intriguing transfers at receiver and key help on the defensive side of the ball with Harold Perkins back in the middle of this formation.
Why not bet: LSU’s offensive line is very much in transition as the unit, one of the best in the country last fall, replaces four starters, and we’re yet to see any demonstrative step forward in the quality of the Tigers’ overall defensive approach.
--
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan’s odds: +2500
Why bet: Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit who flipped to Michigan from LSU, should inject some badly-needed life into a vertical offense that was college football’s fifth-worst last season.
Why not bet: We’re not sold on the Wolverines’ replacements at the skill positions, and there are more than a few places on what has been a very good defense to fill after some prominent departures.
--
