Coaches Poll top 25: Texas, Ohio State lead preseason college football rankings
A major moment on the preseason calendar has arrived as the Coaches Poll top 25 preseason college football rankings have been voted on and revealed with less than a month to go before a historic 2025 kickoff heading into the second year of the expanded playoff.
Voters were very evenly split as to who the No. 1 team in college football is this preseason, but Texas ultimately pulled away by earning eight more first-place votes than Ohio State, which itself got just six more than consensus third-place team Penn State.
All eyes are on the SEC and the Big Ten after those conferences put themselves definitively in the lead for the national championship picture, and it’s those leagues that dominate the preseason poll heading into 2024. Here are the first rankings, according to the coaches.
Coaches Poll top 25 football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (28)
- Ohio State (20)
- Penn State (14)
- Georgia (3)
- Notre Dame
- Clemson (2)
- Oregon
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
- SMU
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Boise State
Other teams receiving votes
Oklahoma 221; Missouri 142; Louisville 126; USC 116; Utah 86; Baylor 76; Auburn 50
Iowa 49; Memphis 34; Army West Point 33; Tulane 31; Georgia Tech 27; TCU 24
Nebraska 19; Syracuse 16; Washington 15; Navy 14; Arkansas 14; Duke 12
Colorado 12; Minnesota 11; UNLV 8; Florida State 8; Kansas 6; Vanderbilt 3; Buffalo 1.
How the Coaches Poll is created
Starting in early August with their preseason poll, the coaches rank the 25 best teams in college football every week during the season, and release a poll after the bowl season and following the College Football Playoff.
Coaches are selected at random by a draw from a pool of candidates who have told the American Football Coaches Association that they are willing to take part in the poll.
Every week following Saturday games, coaches submit a top 25 ranking with a first-place vote worth 25 points, the second-place team 24 votes, until they award a single point to the 25th best team in the country, in their view.
All the votes are then combined by the numerical value of each voter’s poll and the teams are ranked by their number of points in descending order to create the final rankings.
Coaches do not have to vote the College Football Playoff winner as their national champion, but so far the two polls have agreed on the winner so far every season.
At season’s end, the Coaches’ Trophy is awarded to the national champion.
