College football national championship odds released for 2026 season

Congrats to the Indiana Hoosiers and now, who's going to win in 2026? If that felt a bit abrupt, well, the action is already out there for the taking. According to odds from BetMGM, the Hoosiers are fifth in the list of favorites to claim the 2026 title in the immediate aftermath of the title game. It'll be interesting if the anticipated move of Fernando Mendoza officially entering the NFL Draft has any impact.

While four teams are ahead of Indiana in the 2026 betting favorite race, some of the sport's top programs are comfortably behind the Hoosiers. Needless to say, things will likely change as the 2026 season approaches, but as things stand, it's another Big Ten team that opens as the favorite to claim the title.

The 2026 title favorite

Preseason favorite Ohio State is sitting at 6-1 to claim the national title. The return of QB Julian Sayin and all-everything WR Jeremiah Smith are two reasons the Buckeyes make sense as an early top dog. Ohio State was in the thick of the 2025 race, but after a 12-0 start, dropped its next two games to head home early.

Other most likely 2026 title winners

Just behind the Buckeyes as a potential title winner are a trio of very different squads, each with a unique potential CFP path. Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame squad opens at 7-1, just behind the Buckeyes in terms of national title ambitions. Notre Dame was the first team out of the CFP field this season and after a healthy portal and freshman recruiting year, Freeman is poised to make noise.

Likewise, a pair of powers with returning QB strength will be worth watching. Oregon, with the return of Dante Moore, opens as a 7-1 title bet, the same as Texas will open with Arch Manning back under center. Both teams had high expectations in 2025, but Texas missed the CFP altogether while Oregon was boatraced in the CFP semifinals by Indiana.

Longshots and coaches in new places

Georgia followed Indiana in the betting race at 9-1, with every other team coming at least 15-1. There are some surprises: Lane Kiffin's LSU team at 15-1 is a much shorter bet than his old team, Ole Miss, at 40-1. Penn State was a top team in the 2025 preseason but under new coach Matt Campbell, the Nittany Lions will open as a 50-1 title bet.

Alabama is a 15-1 preseason title pick, potentially the longest odds the Tide have faced in several years. Not only LSU, but fellow SEC foe Texas A&M is also a 15-1 pick, as is 2025's Big 12 surprise, Texas Tech.

Odds to win the 2026-27 College Football National Championship at @BetMGM



+600 Ohio State

+700 Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas

+800 Indiana

+900 Georgia

+1500 Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech

+2000 Miami

+3000 Michigan, Oklahoma

+4000 Ole Miss, USC

+5000 Penn State, Clemson,… — John Ewing (@johnewing) January 20, 2026

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.