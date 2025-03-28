College football national title odds for 2025 season updated
As college football opens up its spring practices across the country, the folks at FanDuel Sportsbook have updated their expert odds to win the 2025 national championship.
As is often the case, the defending national champion, in this case Ohio State. is the betting favorite to repeat with the return of wideout Jeremiah Smith and star defensive back Caleb Downs, but with major moves to make all over the roster, especially at the quarterback position.
Another landmark change at quarterback will take place at Texas as Quinn Ewers departs for the NFL Draft, paving the way for former No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning to finally take his place as the Longhorns’ starter.
As expected, it’s the SEC and Big Ten that are strongly represented in the 2025 national championship odds as those two conferences emerge as the winners of realignment.
Here’s your look at the very early odds for the 2025 college football national championship, according to the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ohio State: +600
College football’s defending champs lose a ton on the field and on the sideline, including both coordinators as Matt Patricia replaces Jim Knowles on defense and Brian Hartline steps in for Chip Kelly on the offensive side of the ball.
Julian Sayin is the favorite to step in at quarterback, and while he has Jeremiah Smith out wide as arguably the nation’s premier wideout, he won’t have either of the Buckeyes’ thousand-yard backs.
Texas: +650
Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns came within reach of the national championship game the last two seasons, and this time they’ll deal with plenty of outgoing talent at the skill positions.
But with one very notable retention, that being quarterback Arch Manning, the former top overall recruit who finally steps into the spotlight to show he can take this team back to the playoff, albeit without some key protection up front that will have to be replaced.
Oregon: +650
Oregon has only improved its stature in every year under head coach Dan Lanning, culminating in an undefeated, Big Ten championship regular season showing in 2024.
That ended abruptly in a 20-point loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal, and now we’ll see how well former five-star prospect Dante Moore steps in at quarterback.
Georgia: +700
Still the kings of the SEC, the Bulldogs should be favorites to win the conference again, but there are some notable question marks, particularly on offense, and especially at quarterback.
Gunner Stockton was a highly-acclaimed recruit, and now it’s time for him to prove it with Carson Beck out of the picture, and once again Kirby Smart is dealing with a solid foundation on defense to hold things down while Stockton and this offense finds its way.
Penn State: +800
After getting called out for not winning big games, James Franklin made a nice little run in the College Football Playoff, coming very close to playing for the national title.
Now he gets the core of a solid offense back on the field, as quarterback Drew Allar and star rushers Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen announced their return in 2025.
Notre Dame: +1200
Marcus Freeman is one of college football’s most promising and accomplished young head coaches after playing the Buckeyes close in the national title game last year.
Jeremiyah Love returns to the Irish backfield, but quarterback Riley Leonard is gone, and this team faces two tough early games against Miami and Texas A&M that could go a long way in defining what Notre Dame’s season looks like.
Tennessee: +1600
Josh Heupel beat Alabama and led Big Orange to the College Football Playoff for the first time, but left Ohio State on the wrong end of a 25-point loss, ending on a very sour note.
James Pearce is turning pro, leaving a big hole in that elite defense, but Nico Iamaleava is back under center in what should be one of college football’s more explosive offenses, and he has to prove he can overcome last season’s up-and-down production.
Alabama: +1600
Nine wins and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan isn’t going to cut it for Kalen DeBoer as he stands in Nick Saban’s long shadow, so this season will be a major testing ground for whether he has what it takes to lead this program going into the future.
Alabama’s defense lost leaders like Malachi Moore and Jihaad Campbell and quarterback Jalen Milroe is gone, leaving DeBoer and new coordinator Ryan Grubb with a big question to answer there.
Clemson: +1800
Dabo Swinney got his team back to an ACC championship and in the College Football Playoff, but their return was short-lived after a two-touchdown loss to Texas in the first round.
Cade Klubnik is back after his best season throwing the football, but he’ll need new help in the backfield and Clemson needs its defensive core, which should be strong again at the line, to get better in all phases.
LSU: +2000
Brian Kelly won 10 games in each of his first two seasons, but that total fell to 9 wins last year, putting LSU’s fourth-year head coach under some considerable pressure to right the ship, especially coming off an offseason when he lost the pledge of top quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Garrett Nussmeier is still in place under center after a very productive season that saw LSU’s aerial attack rank among college football’s best, and the team secured some promising transfers, but the jury is still out on Blake Baker’s project to resurrect this defense.
Ole Miss: +2500
Lane Kiffin has won 44 games with the Rebels over the last five years, but is yet to see his team qualify for the College Football Playoff, including last season when a costly loss against Florida effectively doomed their seemingly-imminent CFP selection.
Now this team watches as much of its core departs for the NFL, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, who should be succeeded by Austin Simmons at the position.
