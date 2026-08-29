College Football Week 0: 5 Biggest Upset Candidates

College football is back, which always leaves room for upsets. While college football fans love the powerhouses of the sport like Ohio State and Georgia, upsets will draw in plenty of fans who love a little chaos. Week 0 has a shortened schedule as always, but that slate includes five legitimate upset possibilities. Here they are.

North Carolina (+8.5) over TCU

Can the greatest coach arguably in the history of the sport beating Sonny Dykes and TCU be considered an upset? Well, after the brutal 2025 season Belichick endured at North Carolina, yes. The Tar Heels are 8.5 point underdogs per DraftKings (source of all lines mentioned below). Two reasons UNC may win: Billy Edwards at QB is an upgrade but the biggest upgrade is Bobby Petrino calling plays. Dragging poor TCU to Ireland for this game is practically begging for an upset.

North Carolina State (+4) over Virginia

CJ Bailey of NC State could spawn a significant upset in Week 0 over Virginia. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's stick in a state that could have a very, very good week 0. Yes, Virginia won 11 games a year ago. But passer Chandler Morris? Gone. Top rusher J'Mari Taylor? Gone. Top receiver Trell Harris and top tackler Devin Neal? Both also gone. Meanwhile, NC State returns QB CJ Bailey and bested Virginia 24-21 at UVA the last time this game was played (2023). Don't be surprised if they do it again.

Jacksonville State (+6.5) over North Dakota State

Yes, North Dakota State established itself as a powerhouse FCS program. But to install them as nearly a touchdown favorite in their first FBS game is bold. Don't sleep on a Gamecock team that won nine games a year ago and has a dual-threat QB in Caden Creel (1,514 yards passing, 1,076 yards rushing) who could make the Bison's debut more than a bit of a headache. Jax State didn't reach the last two CUSA title games without putting up a fight.

Hawaii (+4) over Stanford

If the game was played in island paradise, the Rainbow Warriors would be favored. As it is, they are a dangerous underdog. Timmy Chang's team won nine games a year ago, including a 23-20 win over Stanford in the opener. Micah Alejado passed for 3,109 yards as a freshman and is back for another round, as is one of his top targets in Pofele Ashlock (76 catches for 827 yards). Meanwhile, Stanford is starting over with a new coach who could get a rude welcome.

Memphis (+4) over UNLV

There are plenty of questions around Memphis. After a great start a year ago in which the Tigers rose to #22, they stumhled badly down the stretch and saw Ryan Silverfield head for Arkansas... who he beat in 2025 at Memphis. But new coach Charles Huff is a hit-the-ground-running type and he has a solid offensive line and an impressive collection of talent via the portal at skill positions. Dan Mullen did well in Year 1, but his UNLV team struggled against other potent offenses, and Memphis might fit that bill.

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