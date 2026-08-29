College Football Week 0 Injury Report: Latest Updates on Key Players for Saturday's Games

As the 2026 college football season sees its first major action kick off around the country, and the world, today, we know more about where some of the more prominent players stand when it comes to their injury status.

And for some of those teams, quite a few contributors are in doubt or won’t play at all. Here is what we know on the injury front as college football prepares for its Week 0 festivities today.

TCU won’t have a top WR

North Carolina’s defense may have just caught a huge break against TCU’s returning group of talented skill players for the opener in Dublin.

Horned Frogs leading receiver Jordan Dwyer is not expected to appear against the Tar Heels in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, as he continues to nurse an ongoing foot injury, although he did make the trip with the team, according to ESPN.

Dwyer caught 54 passes for 730 yards and scored seven times last season, and is expected to be the key outlet for incoming quarterback Jaden Craig this fall.

ACC clash sees a long injury report

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NC State and Virginia meet in Charlottesville in the one matchup between Power Four conference opponents, but one side looks to be very depleted.

Virginia listed 16 players as out in the team’s latest injury report, including a quartet of wide receivers in Rico Flores, Jr., Dillon Newton-Short, Isaiah Robinson, and Triston Ward, in addition to tight end Lukas Ungar.

Notably, the Cavaliers also listed linebacker Kam Robinson questionable, as they did safety Corey Costner.

A pair of NC State wideouts – Teddy Hoffman and Tyreek Cooper – won’t play, nor will defensive back Isaiah Crowell or defensive end J.J. Ferguson, Jr.

Trojans will miss a new WR contributor

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USC lost plenty of wide receiver production from last season’s productive offense, but took a step in replacing it by signing NC State transfer target Terrell Anderson.

But he wasn’t listed on the Trojans’ depth chart this week, and then it emerged that Anderson was ruled out for Saturday’s opener against San Jose State with an undisclosed injury, allowing for freshmen Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley to take on larger roles.

Hawaii goes without a key target

One of college football’s later matchups finds Hawaii going on the road against Stanford, but the Rainbow Warriors will not have their leading skill player on the field.

Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock will not appear against the Cardinal on Saturday as he deals with a knee injury, head coach Timmy Chang said to ESPN.

Ashlock led the roster with 827 receiving yards off 76 receptions, scoring eight times and completing 10 receptions of more than 20 yards, earning second-team All-Mountain West honors a year ago.